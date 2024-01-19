Kenny K. Myers: A decade of dedication to community health and public service amidst unseen challenges

Photo courtesy of Kenny K. Myers

In the heart of Newport Beach, California, Kenny K. Myers has spent the past decade donning the hat of a dedicated stay-at-home dad while orchestrating a seamless collaboration with his business manager in Dallas. Far beyond the roles of a PTA member and soccer dad, Myers has been silently orchestrating a profound impact on community health, particularly during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beneath Myers’ amiable and outgoing demeanor lies a profound journey marked by resilience and personal tragedy. Born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a German-American father, Myers navigated the complexities of loss early in life. After the passing of his father, he assumed a crucial role in raising his siblings. Tragedy struck again when his wife faced mental health issues after the birth of their daughter, compelling Myers to make the monumental decision to relocate and become a single parent.

Despite the adversities, Myers exemplifies an unyielding spirit that has fueled his determination to make a difference in healthcare. “I love healthcare because I can make a difference. When I see a mental health problem, I know I can help because I’ve dealt with mental health,” reflects Kenny. His personal experiences have instilled in him a profound understanding of overcoming tragedy and addressing mental health issues with empathy and resilience.

This commitment echoes through Kenny K. Myers healthcare businesses, where he actively engages with children, teens, and families. Emphasizing the importance of adaptability, he imparts valuable skills to the younger generation, guiding them toward growth and resilience.

Amid the global upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Myers and his daughter, Charlee Morgan Myers, launched Living Fit Nation, offering essential Covid testing and screening services to school districts and businesses in Orange County, California. Looking forward, Myers expresses a keen interest in reentering corporate wellness, recognizing mental health as a paramount concern.

As his daughter pursues higher education at the University of Arizona, preparing for law school, and his son, Kenneth Kamizato Myers, strives for a career in professional soccer, Kenny K. Myers is not just looking back but also ahead to his re-entry into the corporate world. Interestingly, many of the healthcare ventures he engages in are nonprofit, aligning with his commitment to impactful philanthropy.

Renowned for his sociable nature, Myers effortlessly connects with people, leaving a lasting and favorable impression. His generosity extends beyond monetary contributions, encompassing a genuine investment of time in the lives of those around him.

While juggling his business commitments and maintaining a bi-coastal presence, Myers commutes between Dallas and Southern California, prioritizing weekends to spend with his son. As he revitalizes his enterprises, Kenny K. Myers is not only making strides in healthcare but is also expanding his philanthropic footprint into residential real estate, aiming to address the pressing need for affordable housing in the Dallas-Fort Worth community.