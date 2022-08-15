Keninah Concord, Dogecoin, and Polygon: energy efficient and user-friendly platforms

Image courtesy Keninah Concord

Traditional cryptocurrencies run via the Proof-of-Work algorithm. PoW is not an energy-efficient blockchain algorithm. Proof-of-Stake, which Keninah Concord (KEN) and Polygon (MATIC) run on, is far more energy efficient. The Dogecoin platform is planning to convert its PoW to a PoS algorithm.

The rate of Proof-of-Stake transactions is no joke; it is very fast. Dogecoin is listed as one of the cryptocurrencies with fast transaction rates in 2022. Dogecoin still runs on the PoW algorithm. Imagine the improvement when it eventually runs on the PoS algorithm.

Polygon (MATIC) uses a framework built on Proof-of-Stake checkpoints that run through the Ethereum main chain. This unique technology allows each sidechain on Polygon to achieve up to 65,536 transactions per block. That is massive!

Keninah Concord is organized around smart contracts running on the Binance Smart Chain network (BSC). Therefore, Keninah Concord (KEN) also runs on the PoS algorithm. Fast transactions are a huge advantage in the cryptocurrency world, and platforms such as Keninah Concord that promote this feature will attract large numbers of users. Transactions will go through the roof!

The simplicity of Keninah Concord’s and Polygon’s user interface attracts users. Via a simple interface, the technicalities of blockchains do not serve as obstacles to those who want to donate. Another user-friendly feature is the lack of transaction fees.

Blockchains Transparency and Traceability

Transparency and traceability are keys to building trust between the donors and receivers of cryptocurrencies. Via an immutable shared ledger, Keninah Concord provides a traceable accounting system. Records cannot be erased on this blockchain; every donation is tracked in its complete cycle, and the donor can see the exact movement of the token and how it was used.

From the Keninah Concord (KEN) wallet, users can easily send their donations directly to the intended destinations and track the movement and usage of the token appropriately. Receipts are generated with every on-chain transaction, containing the full details of the transaction.

Possible Differences in Volatility

The rise and fall in the value of meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) are influenced by famous people. In recent years, Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced high volatility, but no matter the coin’s volatility, they are all important to the charity cause.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) tokens can be converted to KEN tokens on the Keninah Concord platform.

Platforms such as Keninah Concord will hardly experience a dip as there is always cause for donating to charity. Even if wars cease to exist, various global events can benefit from the Keninah Concord platform. Therefore, Keninah Concord will hardly experience volatility.

Keninah Concord (KEN) offers a pathway to helping war victims. Even Dogecoin, which fluctuates on influence, is important for this cause. Via Keninah Concord, it can be converted to KGL tokens and sent directly to war victims.

With the Keninah Concord (KEN) platform, people will no longer wonder if their money is put to good use. They can monitor their donations until they are converted to fiat currencies and used for the intended purpose.

Early buyers of the KEN token on its presale will be rewarded with more value. At the first stage of the presale, buyers get an additional 9% KEN tokens. At the presale’s second stage, buyers get an extra 7% bonus in KEN. Finally, buyers get a 5% bonus at the third stage of the presale.

The Keninah Concord (KEN) team also rewards community members for referrals. When a user refers a friend, both the referrer and the referee get a bonus.

For every $100 used to buy the KEN token, the referrer and referee get a $30 bonus. Users who buy within 30 minutes of registering also get a 40% bonus disbursed in KEN.

