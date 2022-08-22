Keninah and Bitcoin: two platforms aiding charity

Image courtesy Keninah Concord

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Keninah Concord

Global events such as wars can affect an economy in an instant. These events invariably cause volatility; it is necessary during this time for charity organizations to reach out to people affected by such events. These organizations transfer money in bulk to the people in need.

However, the value of money passed through intermediaries will be reduced due to transaction charges taken from the total. Transactions requiring verification by single authorities also take time.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Keninah (KEN) solve these problems. Via their platforms, there is no limitation to the amount of money transferable. Keninah is a fully decentralized platform built on blockchain technology that enables war victims across the globe to access help via donations.

Bitcoin (BTC) is unique because it is the first cryptocurrency and paved the way for decentralized exchanges. The platform showed that money could be sent and received anywhere worldwide without relying on intermediaries, such as banks.

The transactions are secure and are far from the prying eyes of corrupt traditional bank officials. The platforms allow monetary transactions in bulk directly to those in need. In a recent charitable event, over $60 million was donated. These events are fast prompting the need for an equally fast response from charity organizations.

Decentralized Models

Bitcoin (BTC) and Keninah (KEN) are decentralized systems. They keep the currency monopoly free. No organization can determine the flow and worth of the coin; this keeps it stable and secure. This differs from fiat currencies issued by banks. Cryptocurrencies are sent directly to those in need.

Banks serve as intermediaries during transactions, with high transaction rates. The absence of intermediaries is equivalent to low transaction fees. Low transaction fees effectively boost charitable organizations’ morale.

They both have leveraged the benefits of blockchain technology to provide the immense advantages of the technology to their users, such as censorship resistance, which prevents alteration of transactions, openness, and immutability.

Keninah (KEN) And Bitcoin (BTC) Have A Strong Stance On Security

Keninah (KEN) makes use of an immutable shared ledger. These ledgers guarantee the history and data trail of transactions. The immutability of this ledger ensures that transaction records remain unchanged. Using smart contracts in Keninah (KEN) adds that extra much needed layer of security for users and strictly ensures that funds transfers are only executed when specific conditions are met.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) security operates via the 256-bit SHA hash functions; it provides a unique fingerprint for each transaction that cannot be reconstructed. Keninah (KEN) and Bitcoin (BTC) are highly secure platforms.

Interestingly, early community members get a 12% bonus when they buy KEN tokens with BTC. The Keninah (KEN) team gifts its community members for any referrals. Bonuses for both parties.

For every $100 used to buy the KEN token, the referrer and referee get a generous $30 bonus. Users who buy within 30 minutes of registering also get a 40% bonus disbursed in KEN.

Keninah (KEN) should be the platform of choice for people who want to donate to war victims. On this platform, transactions are feeless. Keninah platform is a payment gateway for several cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. The platform converts Bitcoin (BTC) to KEN tokens. The platform generally makes transferring different forms of cryptocurrencies as quick as possible.