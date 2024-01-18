Connect with us

Just Eat to halt Paris subsidiary employing riders on contracts

Just Eat Takeaway has employed some riders on labour contracts as opposed to working with them as independent contractors
The Anglo-Dutch group Just Eat Takeaway said Thursday that it would wind up its Paris subsidiary that employs riders on labour contracts but that it will continue to operate its delivery service in the French capital.

“The French market favours an independent contractor model and… without fair competition we can’t continue to operate” in Paris, the company said in a statement. 

Since starting operations in 2016, Takeaway employed riders with labour contracts in a unit called Scoober, whereas most gig economy workers are independent contractors who do not get any social benefits. 

After its 2020 merger with Just Eat, Scoober was extended to other European countries.

A growing number of legal and legislative battles have been waged around the world to get labour rights for gig economy workers.

The FO trade union said that Paris Scoober had only around 100 full-time contract staff and that it was told the unit would halt operations in September.

