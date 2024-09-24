Juliette Allegra designs the future of air transport with Archer’s Midnight

Photo courtesy of Juliette Allegra

For most people, the mere thought of where to start when designing an aircraft would be a challenge. Beyond the laws of gravity with words like “thrust and drag,” trying to determine the look of the aircraft and its needed materials goes beyond the normal realms of imagination.

For some, like Juliette Allegra, the Lead CMF Designer at Archer, where she focuses on Color, Materials and Finishes of aircrafts, she knows how exactly to turn ideas into reality. Allegra is an integral part of designing the future of air travel with Archer’s Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, including their Midnight Aircraft, a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charging time between flights. Her focus on sustainability and efficiency while designing the commercial aircraft of the future is an essential part of Archer’s pursuit to change the future of aviation.

Allegra and Archer have made a concerted effort to help protect the environment and usher in a new era of aircraft, one that is better for the world while at the same time making travel more efficient.

Allegra takes a holistic approach to designing an aircraft, looking at the entire life cycle of the vehicle before brainstorming ideas and beginning the design process. At the heart of her process is a deep commitment to circular design, a practice that uses materials efficiently and keeps those materials in use for as long as possible. “It’s about designing with the end in mind, creating products that are not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible,” says Allegra. This approach serves not only to make a better aircraft, but also to improve its sustainability.

Starting the process with an understanding of the technical requirements for the aircraft, Allegra first assesses the materials needed to fulfill the goals of the project. With Archer’s commitment to sustainability, Allegra’s focus is on lightweight and eco-friendly materials. “Every design choice must consider its long-term impact on the planet, from material sourcing to end-of-life solutions,” she said, focusing heavily on recycled and repurposed goods that pass all levels of safety inspection. The idea is to create an aircraft that is not only effective but also can be recycled or repurposed throughout its lifespan.

This undertaking leads to constant testing and research always looking for the newest materials that can fulfill Archer’s sustainability goals. However, the efficiency of the aircraft is equally as important according to Allegra, “testing their performance and durability is vital to ensure they meet safety standards while minimizing ecological footprints,” she notes. This dedication and focus has led to Midnight, the signature eVTOL of Archer, and the aircraft of the future.

It would be remiss for Archer and Allegra to develop an electric aircraft and design it with materials that harmed rather than help the environment. “My approach to sustainability goes beyond just using recycled materials,” said Allegra. This process of sourcing the materials takes multiple stages and is centered around the geometry of the aircraft itself. “We look for materials that are not only recycled or renewable but also lightweight and durable, as reducing weight helps improve energy efficiency, which is key for eVTOLs.”

The process is not a short one and it takes multiple stages of going back to the drawing board and trying to make sure that every piece has its purpose. Allegra expands on this stating, “each stage allows us to refine our ideas based on sustainability assessments, user feedback, and performance evaluations.”

At the heart of the pursuit of revolutionizing the air travel industry, is the customer and Allegra is keenly aware of this fact. “Our idea is to emphasize the customer experience,” she said. At the center of this change is the pursuit of better transportation is a dedication to efficient traveling that allows people to experience their environment more.

Eventually Archer looks to integrate into major cities allowing for easier commuting without the conventional transportation to an airport. As the vehicles take off vertically, it reduces the need for long runways and would negate the space requirements of traditional airports. “We are trying to get away from what’s popular in the aviation industry right now,” says Allegra, as Archer pushes the boundaries of what we have come to expect from aviation.

A key factor in air travel is aesthetics and comfort of the passenger on board. This is an area of major focus of Allegra, and one that requires nuance. As the Lead CMF Designer at Archer, she says “A major responsibility is ensuring that the aircraft not only performs well, but also connects emotionally with potential customers.”

The eVTOLs have to be light and efficient meaning that each material added has to have a purpose. “We do face several requirements that are different from the automotive industry,” says Allegra. “The main one is the weight.” Conventional aircrafts have only gotten larger and made their environmental impact more severe. Archer looks to change this to create aircrafts that are comfortable and have limited impact on the environment.

To try and find the crossroads between efficiency and aesthetics is not an easy balance. As Allegra puts it, “there is absolutely no room for ornament or opulence.” The design focus is to make an aircraft that functions at the highest level.

However, the comfort of the customers is at a high level, too, and as a CMF designer, Allegra is tasked with assuring that the comfort features seamlessly fit into the details of the eVTOL.

“Aesthetics play a key role in shaping perceptions of innovation, trust, and desirability, especially in a new market like eVTOLs” Allegra notes. This takes rigorous trial and error as well as a design that is centered around the people within the aircraft.

Making sure the height requirements are met as well as balancing the aircraft with a variety of different passengers is no small feat. “Passengers need to feel at ease and confident in this new mode of transportation, so we carefully choose materials, colors, and finishes that create a calming and welcoming environment,” said Allegra, whose holistic approach to design has allowed her to incorporate all of these variables into the creation of the Midnight, Archer’s aircraft of the future.

At the heart of Archer and Allegra’s relentless pursuit to revolutionize the aviation industry is a dedication to sustainability. Every feature and aspect is considered, from the color scheme to the materials used, the ultimate goal is to create an aircraft that is a net positive for the environment. Allegra has focused heavily on the end life cycle of the products used. “Every design choice must consider its long-term impact on the planet, from material sourcing to end-of-life solutions,” she said. This pursuit of sustainability puts Archer light years ahead of the competition and ahead of anything on the market today. It is thanks to individuals like Allegra that Archer can produce such high quality and sustainable aircrafts, her dedication and holistic approach make her an example to follow for any CMF designer.

As I look to the future of the aviation industry, companies like Archer with dedicated individuals like Allegra let me know we are in good hands. With a relentless approach to pushing the boundaries and constantly improving their environmental impact, Archer stands on the precipice of redefining the travel industry. As Allegra explains: “By prioritizing sustainability alongside technology integration, we can create aircraft that not only perform efficiently but also contribute to a more sustainable future.”

