Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Judi Dench among first woman members of UK’s Garrick Club: report

AFP

Published

Britain's King Charles III speaks to actress Judi Dench, who has become one of the first female members of the Garrick Club
Britain's King Charles III speaks to actress Judi Dench, who has become one of the first female members of the Garrick Club - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Britain's King Charles III speaks to actress Judi Dench, who has become one of the first female members of the Garrick Club - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Veteran actors Judi Dench and Sian Phillips have become the first woman members of London’s esteemed Garrick Club after it voted in May to allow women to join, the Guardian reported Tuesday. 

Founded in 1831 for actors and “men of refinement and education”, the Garrick was one of the last such clubs not to allow women in, except as guests of men. 

But following a bitter row, the club opened up its membership in May and fast-tracked the actors’ applications during its annual general meeting on Monday, according to the Guardian.  

Oscar-winner Dench, 89, is recognised as one of the UK’s best ever actors, starring on stage and screen, notably as “M” in eight James Bond films. 

Phillips, 91, is best known for her theatre work, and was nominated for a Tony Award and Olivier Award for her performance as Marlene Dietrich in “Marlene”. 

The club’s membership is a closely guarded secret but is known to include leading figures from the civil service, the law, journalism, publicly funded institutions and the arts. 

Several high-profile members had reportedly threatened to quit the club if the proposal to allow women was rejected.  

In March, the head of Britain’s spy service Richard Moore resigned after a list of the club’s membership was made public for the first time.  

Moore sent a message to MI6 employees acknowledging the reputational hit that news of his membership posed to the service — in particular the risk of it undermining its work to attract more women to join MI6.  

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s most senior policy adviser, the civil service leader Simon Case, also quit his membership. 

A petition launched in 2021 backing the admission of women attracted the support of Cherie Booth, a leading barrister, whose husband is former prime minister Tony Blair. 

She recalled that in 1976 as a trainee lawyer she was left standing outside while her future husband was allowed in for dinner. 

Organisers of the petition said the large number of judges and senior lawyers who were members deprived women of networking opportunities in a profession in which women were under-represented, particularly in the higher echelons. 

The Garrick, located in Covent Garden in central London, offers members overnight accommodation, a restaurant, bars and a library.

Other high-profile figures reported to be members include “Sherlock” star Benedict Cumberbatch and senior minister Michael Gove.

An early member was Charles Dickens.

In this article:britian, clubs, Discrimination, Lifestyle, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region

Sports

Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

"International markets show a significant avoidance of Paris," the airline said in a statement. 

22 hours ago
Farmers have been blocking roads including the A64 motorway in the southwest Farmers have been blocking roads including the A64 motorway in the southwest

Business

Stuck in the slow lane: Typical commute times across the globe revealed

As well as a shortened commute time, the Danish workforce enjoys a high monthly salary with a standard working week averaging 34 hours. 

9 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: America the Heedless and the necrosis of SCOTUS

Maybe one day America will recognize that national suicide isn’t a great hobby?  

8 hours ago

World

Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou

Strong winds blow as Hurricane Beryl approaches Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024 - © AFP Yuki IWAMURAChandan KHANNAHurricane Beryl slammed into the Caribbean...

17 hours ago