Jordan Lulich is a licensed Florida attorney inspired by legacy. At his Vero Beach law firm, Lulich & Attorneys, he is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of his clients. Under Jordan’s leadership, the firm continues its tradition of advocacy and excellence, primarily focused on real estate and personal injury law.

Continuing a legacy

Jordan’s decision to become an attorney was shaped by his father, whose commitment to justice left a lasting impression. “Growing up,” Jordan says, “I watched him fight passionately for the rights of his friends, family, and clients, inspiring me to pursue a career where I could make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.” With this motivation, Jordan went to law school, dedicating himself to becoming an advocate for those in need.

Today, he is a Board-Certified Real Estate Attorney, continuing to uphold Lulich & Attorneys as a community pillar. Beyond Jordan’s work in real estate law, representing buyers, sellers, agents, brokers, and mortgage lenders, the firm hosts regular real estate and estate planning events to support and educate the community. Much of Jordan’s practice involves issuing title assurance, and he is proud to serve as an authorized title insurance agent for the Old Republic National Title Company and a licensed Florida Real Estate Instructor.

Early challenges overcome

During his work at Lulich & Attorneys, Jordan recognized the challenges of his enterprise. “Early on,” Jordan says, “I realized that the complexities of managing a legal practice, especially one that involves both real estate and personal injury law, required legal know-how and strong business acumen. Rather than viewing these challenges as setbacks, I’ve come to find joy in overcoming them.”

With his team, Jordan faces challenges with a solution-oriented approach, turning obstacles into opportunities for growth, enhancing client services, and learning to manage new demands. As Miami struggles with turmoil in the City Attorney’s Office, points of stability in Florida’s legal landscape are welcome assurances.

Recognitions of Jordan and his firm

This determined outlook has earned the firm numerous accolades, including being recognized in the Inc 5000 list as one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. Jordan has achieved significant milestones, such as earning a Real Estate Board Certification from the Florida Bar.

He is also proud to maintain an “AV” rating (where “A” recognizes high legal abilities and “V” recognizes high professionalism) by Martindale-Hubbell, the largest and most comprehensive rating system for lawyers globally. He has additionally been honored as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers in 2023 and 2024. These recognitions are strong motivators to continue striving for excellence as he serves clients and the community.

Striving to make a difference

Jordan hopes to deepen his firm’s impact on the local community by expanding educational events and outreach programs. Staying true to their values, he knows that Lulich & Attorneys can support and empower those around them, making a lasting, positive difference.

“In a few years,” Jordan says, “I envision our brand becoming the leading “go-to” law firm in Vero Beach and the surrounding areas, known not only for our legal skillfulness but also for our unwavering commitment to the community. I aspire to continue growing our practice while maintaining the strong, community-focused values that set us apart.”