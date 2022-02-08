Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Johnson & Johnson temporarily halts Covid-19 vaccine output: report

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily suspended production at a key plant manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, the NYTimes reported.

Published

Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted output of its Covid-19 vaccine at the only plant capable of commercial production, according to a report
Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted output of its Covid-19 vaccine at the only plant capable of commercial production, according to a report - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted output of its Covid-19 vaccine at the only plant capable of commercial production, according to a report - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

Johnson &amp; Johnson has temporarily suspended production at a key plant manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The facility in the Dutch city of Leiden halted output late last year, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the decision.

J&amp;J, without confirming or denying the report, said it has continued to fulfill delivery commitments, a company spokesman said.

The factory, which is currently making an experimental vaccine, is expected to resume production of the Covid-19 vaccine again in a “few” months, the Times reported.

J&amp;J currently has “millions of doses of our Covid-19 vaccine in inventory,” according to the J&amp;J spokesman.

“We continue to fulfill our contractual obligations in relation to the Covax facility and the African Union,” the company spokesman said.

J&amp;J has projected sales of $3 billion to $3.5 billion in 2022 for its Covid-19 vaccine, much less than the $32 billion forecast by Pfizer for the same period.

But the J&amp;J vaccine has been sought after in developing countries because, unlike other options, it does not require transportation at very cold temperatures. Also, the vaccine was originally billed as a single-shot inoculation.

Additional plants are being outfitted to make the vaccine, but production is not expected until late spring, the Times said.

In this article:Health, pharmaceutical, US, Vaccines
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Delta Airlines calls for a national unruly passenger no-fly list

The number of disorderly passengers on commercial airplanes has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

19 hours ago
PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board

Business

Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel to leave Meta’s board

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel will leave Facebook parent Meta's board, the firm said Monday, after a lengthy tenure.

19 hours ago
New research helps patients with lower body paralysis walk again thanks to a spinal cord implant that stimulates muscles New research helps patients with lower body paralysis walk again thanks to a spinal cord implant that stimulates muscles

Tech & Science

Spinal cord implant helps paralysed patients walk again

The implant sends electrical pulses to his muscles, mimicking the action of the brain.

13 hours ago

Business

EU joins chips race with 42 bn euro bid to rival Asia

The EU launches a plan Tuesday to raise tens of billions of euros to boost semiconductor production in Europe.

7 hours ago