John Wetmore leverages skeleton processes to scale start ups into multi-million dollar success stories

Photo courtesy of John Wetmore

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Jumping into entrepreneurship by managing a startup can be an extremely exciting time. New business owners are putting their knowledge, experience, and capacity to the test in the hopes that their idea is the one to become the next unicorn, but these ventures are a business challenge like no other. Approximately 90% of startups fail across all industries, which worsens for insurance businesses as the failure rate increases from 90% to 95% in their first five years.

John Wetmore is a shining example of entrepreneurial success as President and Founder of Family First Life Agent Force, which is a $240 million life and health insurance business. Wetmore has been a force behind multiple other million dollar scale-ups and is a managing partner at Integrity Marketing Group, which had acquired Family First.

When it comes to sustainable growth and beating the failure rates, Wetmore believes, “entrepreneurs need to have an innate sense of perseverance and strong work ethic, sure, but most new businesses are also grappling with low sources of funding, so they need to operate with skeleton processes. When it comes to building a robust business, it’s about working smarter and harder.”

For businesses looking to do just that, here are the ways to accomplish it.

Do the research

The number one reason why startups fail is due to misunderstanding their target market and misreading market demand. A significant 42% of startups fail this way. When operating with a skeleton team — most likely just one person as insurance agents often start out — and resources, there is often the idea that to be successful the business needs to “fail fast” and recover quickly to be able to improve their targets and strategies. However, Wetmore explains why this should be taken with a grain of salt:

“Failing fast is a great general idea to encourage new business owners and entrepreneurs to not give up and if they fail faster ideally they’ll learn faster too. But, the numbers don’t lie. Failures will continue to build if there hasn’t been enough research done in the first place to really understand the market, the consumers, and the products. Entrepreneurs can’t shoot shots in the dark and expect a bullseye.”

Invest strategically

A big question that faces new businesses is where to allocate their time and money. Should it all go into sales generation? Marketing? How much profit should get reinvested?

At least with a skeleton crew there aren’t too many departments to choose from, but it’s important to find the best areas of focus that improve both operational efficiency and revenue generation while reinvesting as much profit as possible into growing the business rather than prioritizing personal lifestyle changes.

Wetmore shares: “Startup owners can spend around 40% of their working hours on tasks that don’t generate income, like hiring and HR. Working an 8 hour day, for example, would mean owners are working on revenue generation for less than five hours a day which seems ridiculous when trying to grow a new business.”

“The key to skeleton processes is identifying the revenue-generating activities — for insurance agents it’s making calls and running appointments — and investing in automation that supports as many of the functions around these activities as possible. Again, for insurance, it could be buying leads and investing in lead management software.”

Upskill employees

Needless to say a new business may only have one employee, but the message still applies.

The World Economic Forum reports that approximately 40% of workers will require reskilling in six months or less, which is a testament to how quickly industries are changing and growing — especially with the integration of technology — and business owners need to stay up to date to stay relevant and effective.

When businesses do expand beyond one employee, then reinvesting in the team does wonders for increasing retention, employee satisfaction, and can have a measurable ROI of up to 250%. This can make an incredible difference for the effectiveness of a skeleton team as one of the most expensive startup costs is payroll, which averages around $300,500 for five employees across the U.S.

“From an insurance perspective, it’s definitely not enough to just throw money into the newest tools and software and expect to generate a million dollars in sales. It’s important for new agents to invest in their own education about how to use these tools effectively and really get the most out of their investments, while also upskilling their soft skills and sales approach. Rarely any new agent comes in with perfect techniques knowing how to close a deal every time, so that development is just as important,” Wetmore states.

Skeleton processes

The excitement of entrepreneurship lies in the challenge to be successful.

To avoid falling into the 90%, business owners need to master how to operate with skeleton processes and create the most efficient revenue-generating strategies as possible. By doing the research, investing strategically, and upskilling, a new business will begin to make strides far past the competition and million dollar revenues will become much more attainable.