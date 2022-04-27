Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Jobs crisis widening as boomers retire: Canada statistical agency

Published

Baby boomers -- born between 1946 and 1965 -- began to retire in 2011, but the rate is now accelerating in Canada
Baby boomers -- born between 1946 and 1965 -- began to retire in 2011, but the rate is now accelerating in Canada - Copyright AFP/File Noel Celis
Baby boomers -- born between 1946 and 1965 -- began to retire in 2011, but the rate is now accelerating in Canada - Copyright AFP/File Noel Celis

A record number of baby boomers that are set to retire from the labor force threatens to compound a worker shortage in Canada, according to data from a 2021 census released Wednesday.

“Never before has the number of people nearing retirement been so high,” Statistics Canada said in a statement, with more than one in five workers (21.8 percent) close to the mandatory or proposed retirement age of 65.

The statement cited the boomer cohort’s exit from the labor force as “one of the factors behind the labor shortages facing some industries across the country.”

Baby boomers — born between 1946 and 1965 — began to retire in 2011, but the rate is now accelerating to an “all-time high,” Statistics Canada said.

In late 2021, the government agency said in a separate report that there were nearly one million unfilled positions across Canada, more than double the previous year. 

Some of the hardest jobs to fill included restaurant staff, construction laborers, nurses and social workers.

“We have seen this coming for a long time with the aging of the population,” commented Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He noted that Ottawa has invested in education and training for youth “so that they can get the best possible jobs that will support the population,” and boosted immigration to record levels.

The Trudeau administration also brought in a national child care program last month to encourage more women to go back to work sooner after giving birth.

But it reversed a previous government’s unpopular increase of the retirement age to 67, arguably compounding the labor crisis the retirement age hike sought to stave off.

According to the census, seven million Canadians — out of a total population of 37 million — are already 65 years or older, and the number of people aged 85 and up is forecast to triple to 2.7 million in the coming decades.

The demographic shift toward an older population is also partly due to low fertility with only 1.4 children born per woman in the country, and a gradual increases in life expectancy, Statistics Canada said.

Older Canadians, the agency said, are “staying healthier, active, and involved for longer.”

Despite this trend, Canada still has one of the youngest populations among G7 countries, after the United States and Britain, the report noted.

In this article:Canada, census, Employment, Retirement
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Ukrainian soldier sits on a Armoured personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine A Ukrainian soldier sits on a Armoured personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine

World

Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts

The UN and U.S. warned of rising tensions in the Transnistria region of Moldova, as UN chief Guterres met with Russian President Putin.

22 hours ago
Salvadoran police and military rounded up more than 18,000 alleged gang members in just a month Salvadoran police and military rounded up more than 18,000 alleged gang members in just a month

World

Relief and alarm as El Salvador rounds up ‘gangsters’

An unprecedented round up of alleged gangsters in El Salvador has netted thousands of suspects and brought relief to citizens living in fear.

15 hours ago
DJI is the world's largest maker of consumer drones DJI is the world's largest maker of consumer drones

World

Chinese drone maker DJI suspends Russia, Ukraine business

The world's largest drone maker DJI has said it will suspend all business operations in Russia and Ukraine.

15 hours ago

Social Media

A Musk-owned Twitter opens door to potential Trump return

The Trump matter has loomed as a question mark throughout the twists and turns of the Twitter deal saga.

13 hours ago