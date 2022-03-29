Connect with us

Job openings remain high even as the number of workers quitting increases

The number of job openings was little changed last month, while people quitting jobs increased.

The forecast-busting US jobs report last week has stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at least four times this year
Image: © AFP Frederic J. BROWN
The Labor Department released its Job openings and labor summary on Tuesday, and job openings last month remained near record levels at 11.3 million on the last day of February. Quits increased to 4.35 million as the Great Resignation persisted.

The data released by the Labor Department serve as indicators of how much demand there is for workers in the U.S. economy and the extent to which employers are still struggling with labor shortages months after the economy began recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the gap between available positions and the unemployed grew even wider – an increasing number of Americans quit their jobs. The data shows that 4.35 million workers left in February, an increase of 94,000 from the previous month.

Federal Reserve officials watch the JOLTS report closely for signs of labor market slack. The extremely tight jobs picture has helped drive inflation higher, which in turn has pushed the Fed to start raising interest rates.

There are still roughly three million or so people who have not returned to the workforce, according to government data.

“Looking at how poorly our labor force has grown so far this year, if companies want to win the war for the talent they need to engage the people who may not be actively seeking work right now, or be the first option people see when they do return,” Ron Hetrick, a senior economist at Emsi Burning Glass, a data and research company, wrote in a note.

Economists are waiting eagerly for the Friday release of the BLS’s nonfarm payrolls count for March. Experts by Dow Jones are expecting growth of 490,000 and an increase in average hourly earnings of 0.4 percent for the month and 5.5 percent on a 12-month basis.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

