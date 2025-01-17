Job hunting 2025: Most active recruitment cities in the UK revealed

Ford electric drive Michigan factory. — © AFP

A recent survey found that 50 percent of UK workers want to quit their jobs. Reasons cited include improved pay and benefits, better work-life balance and being able to secure more flexible working hours.

With January being a popular month for people quitting their job as a part of their New Year’s resolutions, the firm Resume.io has released survey data. The company analysed keyword search volumes data to provide metrics around the UK cities where people want to quit their job the most.

Top 10 UK cities where people want to quit their job the most

Rank City Estimated Annual Keywords Searches City Population Figures Estimated Average Annual Searches per 10,000 People 1 Bristol 19,920 482,998 412 2 Manchester 22,920 579,917 395 3 Cambridge 5,760 149,963 384 4 Newcastle 11,760 311,976 377 5 Reading 6,480 178,196 364 6 Leeds 29,400 829,413 354 7 Sheffield 19,680 573,252 343 8 Birmingham 38,760 1,166,049 332 9 Portsmouth 6,960 210,297 331 10 London 289,680 8,945,309 324

The complete dataset is online here.

The study reveals that Bristol has the highest percentage of people wanting to quit their job, with an estimated 412 searches per 10,000 people for terms related to resignation, equating to one in four (4.12 percent) of the city’s 482,998 population. Bristol received 28.5% greater searches than fellow South-Western city of Portsmouth in ninth place (330.96).

In second place is Manchester. Approximately 3.95 percent of the city’s 579,917 population searches ‘how to quit my job’ annually, equating to 395 searches per 10,000 people. ‘Resignation letter’ was the most commonly searched here, with 8,640 searches a year, followed by ‘resignation letter template’, with 3,840 searches. Manchester generated over 3,000 more annual searches than Sheffield (19,680), the closest city in the top 10.

Cambridge is third, with an estimated 3.84 percent of their 149,963 population searching ‘how to quit my job’, despite having the least annual searches than the other cities in the top 10 and having just ¼ of Manchester’s population.

On the other hand, those in Bradford are most satisfied with their job. Despite having 600,000 searches a year relating to queries surrounding resignation, this equates to just 101 searches per 10,000 people (or 1.01% of their population). This is over three times fewer searches than neighbouring city Leeds, with 3.54% of their 829,413 population searching for how to quit their job.

As ‘resignation letter’ and ‘resignation letter template’ were the most commonly searched terms across all UK cities, Amanda Augustine, careers expert at Resume.io has told Digital Journal how to quit your job in a professional manner:

“Resigning from your job can be challenging, but following these steps can help you navigate the process smoothly:

“First, carefully consider your reasons for leaving to ensure you’re confident in your decision. If there’s room for negotiation, discuss your concerns with your line manager to see if any changes can be made. If you find that you and your manager are at an impasse after you’ve requested changes to your role, your working arrangement or your compensation, then it’s time to make your move.

“Take a moment to consider what you’re looking for in your next job and make any necessary updates to your CV to best support your job search. It’s typically easier to secure a new job while you’re still employed, so try to hold off on giving your notice at work until you’ve successfully landed your next job opportunity.

“Even if you’re planning to take a break before pursuing your next job, it’s best to update your CV while you still have access to company records – adding specific examples and quantifying your work adds credibility to your contributions and accomplishments.

“Once you’re ready to give notice, inform your employer by speaking with HR or your line manager. Maintain professionalism to avoid misunderstandings. Provide adequate notice, typically ranging from one week to six months, to allow your employer time to find a replacement. During this period, offer to assist with the transition, such as training a replacement or completing a handover document.

“Draft a formal resignation letter, clearly stating your intention to resign, your final working day, and expressing appreciation for the opportunities you’ve had. This letter will be part of your employment records, so ensure it’s written professionally.

“Express your gratitude to your colleagues and employer, as a sincere ‘thank you’ can help maintain positive relationships and leave a lasting impression.

“Finally, consider requesting a reference. Leaving on good terms makes it easier to secure recommendations that will be valuable in your future job search.

“Be prepared for what may follow your resignation. Whether asked to leave immediately or stay through your notice period, remain assertive and professional. This approach ensures a graceful exit while maintaining your professional reputation and keeping future opportunities open.”