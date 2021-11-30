Jeff Sekinger shares insight into his journey in the finance world

Jeff Sekinger is the founder and CEO of Zeropercent.com and co-founder and president of Orca Capital. - Photo courtesy Jeff Sekinger

The content featured in this article is brand produced

There are numerous entrepreneurs working hard to bring their dreams to reality. However, the path to success in business can be challenging, particularly for newbies in the industry. Some leverage on the existing success stories from well-established entrepreneurs to keep pushing with the hope that their stars will shine. Jeff Sekinger is one of the successful businessmen with an inspiring story that you may want to learn from.

Jeff Sekinger is the founder and CEO of Zeropercent.com and co-founder and president of Orca Capital. Zero Percent is a financial education and consulting company that assists early-stage entrepreneurs in starting and scaling their businesses with low-interest capital.

It helps entrepreneurs start and scale businesses by using low-interest business credit and their unique process of guiding even brand-new businesses to access funding. Orca Capital is a long-short cryptocurrency hedge fund that manages capital for investors worldwide, specifically in cryptocurrency for hundreds of investors.

​​Jeff’s passion for the business world started from a young age. He always had a knack for venturing into space. This was influenced mainly by his entrepreneur parents, who introduced him to the experience of the ups and downs of the industry. He also got the chance to relate the feeling of security and lower stress to having money. With a desire to grow, make money, and become financially well-off, Jeff opted to focus on asset management because that’s the industry he believed could make his dreams a reality.

After obtaining his finance degree from the University of Kentucky, Jeff eventually became the founder and CEO of Zero Percent and Orca Capital.Today, zeropercent.com has over 45 employees, has consulted thousands of companies, and is responsible for tens of millions of dollars in funding for small businesses across the United States. Jeff’s second brainchild, Orca Capital, manages over $50 million in digital assets for hundreds of investors around the globe. In late 2020, Jeff relocated both of his businesses from San Diego, California, to Miami, Florida, and is now focused on building his companies in the heart of downtown Brickell.

Once he realized how dramatic and impactful a shift he had made in his own life, Jeff knew he wanted to help others achieve similar results. He has since successfully influenced thousands of zeropercent.com clients to find their success. He finds it incredibly fulfilling seeing others hit their goals, create great lifestyles, and see the ripple effect of the client’s impact on others. Jeff wants to help other people figure out what they truly value in life and pursue a business aligned with their values. He advises on staying disciplined, focused, resourceful, and taking massive, imperfect action.

Jeff believes that if you put a strong focus on your finances, you can completely change your future and the futures of the people you care about as well. Jeff adds that it is also essential to reverse engineer your financial goals to ensure you are in a vehicle that realistically can get you to where you want to go. According to him, money, investments, and finance are changing at a fast rate. You must understand blockchain and cryptocurrency if you want a chance at benefitting from this massive transfer of wealth we are starting to experience.

With a desire for more career milestones, Jeff is looking forward to launching two new cryptocurrency hedge funds in quarter four this year.