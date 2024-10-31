Jason Binn and DuJour Media: a masterclass in blending print and digital luxury

Photo courtesy of Jason Binn and DuJour Media

Jason Binn, the publishing powerhouse who practically trademarked “glossy,” has a knack for knowing what the ultra-wealthy crave before they even realize it. With DuJour Media, he’s not just defying the print-is-dead narrative, he’s rewriting it. But make no mistake, Binn isn’t clinging to the past. He’s embracing the digital realm with a strategy as polished as a Patek Philippe and as impactful as a power lunch at The Four Seasons.

DuJour, in Binn’s vision, transcends the traditional magazine format. It’s a 360-degree luxury ecosystem, a curated experience that seamlessly blends the tactile allure of print with the dynamism of the digital age. Think of it as the perfect marriage between a vintage Dom Pérignon and a Tesla Model X – classic yet cutting-edge.

Here’s how Binn is bringing this luxury to life:

In a world of ephemeral digital content, the print edition of DuJour is a symbol of permanence and prestige. It’s a collectible, a conversation starter, a physical manifestation of the luxury lifestyle. This is where you’ll find the long-form narratives, the stunning photography and the deep dives into the world of the elite. Digital: The engine of engagement: DuJour’s website is a hub of curated content, delivering a more immediate and interactive experience. Think short articles on the latest trends, breaking news from high society and those shareable quizzes that reveal your inner billionaire (I got Musk, naturally).

DuJour knows video is the key to capturing attention and emotion. From 360° tours of private villas to interviews with industry moguls, video content transports readers into the world of luxury. Interactive: The Catalyst of Connection: DuJour’s digital platforms are designed to be immersive and engaging. Shoppable videos allow readers to buy coveted items with one click, while personalized quizzes and interactive features cater to individual tastes and make the reader feel more connected to the brand.

The DuJour difference:

Binn’s secret is that he gets the modern luxury consumer. He knows they want the tangible and the intangible, the classic and the contemporary. DuJour delivers that duality, a mix of print and digital that speaks to the refined tastes of the elite.

The bottom line:

DuJour is more than a media brand; it’s a lifestyle. By combining print and digital, Binn has created a force that informs, entertains, inspires and connects. In the ever-changing world of luxury media, DuJour is proof that quality content, smart strategy and knowing your audience still matters.