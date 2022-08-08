Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Japan’s SoftBank reports record quarterly net loss

Japan’s SoftBank Group on Monday reported a record quarterly net loss of $23.4 billion.
AFP

Published

SoftBank's big stakes in global tech giants and volatile new ventures have made for unpredictable earnings
SoftBank's big stakes in global tech giants and volatile new ventures have made for unpredictable earnings - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
SoftBank's big stakes in global tech giants and volatile new ventures have made for unpredictable earnings - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

Japan’s SoftBank Group on Monday reported a record quarterly net loss of $23.4 billion, after central bank interest rate hikes caused tech shares to tank.

The telecoms firm that has turned into an investment behemoth posted a net loss of 3.16 trillion yen, nose-diving from a net profit of 761.5 billion yen in the same April-June period the previous year.

A weaker yen and the “global downward trend in share prices due to growing concerns over economic recession driven by inflation and rising interest rates” contributed to the slump, it said.

Among its portfolio companies that suffered large losses for the quarter were South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang and US meal delivery platform DoorDash, SoftBank added.

SoftBank’s big stakes in global tech giants and volatile new ventures have made for unpredictable earnings, and it has lurched between record highs and lows in recent years.

In May, it reported its worst-ever full-year net loss — and a then-record quarterly loss for Q4 — after a bruising year in 2021-22 that saw its assets hit by a US tech share rout and a regulatory crackdown in China.

That came after logging Japan’s biggest-ever annual net profit in 2020-21, after people moved their lives online during the pandemic, sending tech stocks soaring.

And in 2019-20, SoftBank Group reported a then-record annual net loss of 961.6 billion yen, as the emergence of Covid-19 compounded woes caused by its investment in troubled office-sharing start-up WeWork.

Hideki Yasuda, senior analyst at Toyo Securities, told AFP the company “cannot help” big losses, “because the market is down”.

The company “faces a very tough situation in the immediate term”, Yasuda said before the earnings announcement.

“They have to wait for the market to rebound. You have to look at the company through the lens of long-term investment. It may experience one or two bad years, but over a decade or more, the world economy will keep growing and it could grow further.”

The US Federal Reserve and many other central banks have announced aggressive rate increases aimed at battling sky-high inflation linked to the Ukraine war and Covid-related supply chain woes.

But going against the grain, the Bank of Japan has stuck to its long-held monetary easing policies because it sees the latest price hikes as temporary.

This has pushed Japan’s currency down to 24-year lows against the dollar in recent months, driving down the yen value of SoftBank’s investments.

In this article:Business, Earnings, Japan, softbank, Tech
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Herpes and shingles: Viral role in Alzheimer’s Disease revealed

By using both laboratory-grown brain cells and a 3D brain model, the researchers examined whether VZV infection caused the accumulation of beta amyloid and...

18 hours ago

Business

Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies

How to upset Russian freight companies, Elon Musk, Chinese authorities and Kylie Jenner in one go? Track their jets. 

16 hours ago
In sunny weather, power lines are becoming overloaded -- leading the grid operator to cut off supply from the solar panels In sunny weather, power lines are becoming overloaded -- leading the grid operator to cut off supply from the solar panels

Tech & Science

When the sun switches off the solar panels

The more the sun shines in the German town of Aurach, the more likely it is that Jens Husemann's solar panels will be disconnected.

17 hours ago

World

London police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data

London's under-fire police force strip-searched more than 600 children over a two-year period.

11 hours ago