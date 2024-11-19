Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks

AFP

Published

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (R) and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer voiced a shared interest in achieving economic growth
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (R) and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer voiced a shared interest in achieving economic growth - Copyright POOL/AFP Stefan Rousseau
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (R) and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer voiced a shared interest in achieving economic growth - Copyright POOL/AFP Stefan Rousseau

Japan and Britain have agreed to hold regular high-level talks on economic security, Tokyo said Tuesday after the two countries’ leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The move comes ahead of the second White House stint for Donald Trump, who has promised to levy massive tariffs on China and to raise import duties for others.

The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies, including Japan and Britain, have warned of a “disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion” in a veiled reference to China.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer held a bilateral meeting on Monday in Rio de Janeiro. Both are members of the G20 — the world’s biggest economies, including the United States, China and Russia.

Ishiba and Starmer agreed to launch the so-called “economic 2+2” talks between their foreign and economic ministers “to further advance bilateral cooperation, in the field of economy including trade and economic security.”

“The two leaders shared the view that achieving strong economic growth is a common priority,” said a Japanese foreign ministry statement issued after the meeting.

While the statement did not mention Trump, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said the countries would use their new forum to explore strategies to dissuade Washington from tariffs.

Ishiba and Starmer also agreed to promote defense cooperation and “to continue to work closely together on various issues in the international community, such as the situation in East Asia and Ukraine.”

The pair, along with Italy, are developing a new fighter jet set to be airborne by 2035.

In this article:Diplomacy, Economy, G20, Japan, summit, UK
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japnit Ahuja Japnit Ahuja

Tech & Science

From grade 6 coder to global innovator: Japnit Ahuja’s inspiring tech journey

Meet the 23-year-old innovator breaking barriers in tech across three countries.

7 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

AI: Attack and defence implications for cybercrime in 2025

When faced with the prospect of jail time, many of their targets will be desperate for an alternative outcome, and these scammers are happy...

9 hours ago

Social Media

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

9 hours ago
Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's most conservative province Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's most conservative province

World

Woman-owned cafe in Indonesia’s Sharia stronghold shakes stigma

Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's...

21 hours ago