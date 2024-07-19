Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Japan sees 1 mn more tourists post-pandemic, breaking half-year record

AFP

Published

Japan has welcomed a million more foreign visitors in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels, logging a new record of 17.78 million
Japan has welcomed a million more foreign visitors in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels, logging a new record of 17.78 million - Copyright AFP/File Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Japan has welcomed a million more foreign visitors in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels, logging a new record of 17.78 million - Copyright AFP/File Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Kyoko HASEGAWA

Japan welcomed a million more foreign visitors in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels, logging a new record of 17.78 million, the national tourism organisation said Friday.

The weak yen is attracting large crowds to Japan, with many tourists splashing out on everything from kimonos to knives and pricey meals.

The January-June figure beat the previous high from 2019 of 16.63 million, with the influx prompting locals at hotspots such as Kyoto and Mount Fuji to raise overtourism concerns.

By country, South Korean visitors to Japan topped the chart at 4.4 million in the six-month period. China was second at around three million, five times as many as in the same period last year.

Visitors from Taiwan were in third place and the United States in fourth.

Over the whole of 2023, 25 million visitors came to Japan, after strict pandemic-era border restrictions were lifted.

The country has set an ambitious goal of luring 60 million tourists a year by 2030 — around double 2019’s full-year record of 31.88 million.

Last month, Ichiro Takahashi, head of the Japan National Tourism Organization, called the target “a figure that we can very much achieve by making the right efforts”.

“There are still many little-known places in Japan that are left unexplored by tourists from overseas — I believe Japan has infinite tourism resources,” he told reporters.

But some residents are fed up with unruly behaviour and etiquette breaches by the tourist crowds.

In a town near Mount Fuji in May, authorities mounted a large barrier at a popular viewing spot next to a convenience store in an attempt to deter photo-taking.

In tradition-steeped Kyoto, locals have complained of tourists harassing the city’s famed geisha, with visitors now banned from some private alleys.

And the mayor of Himeji, a city in western Japan famous for world heritage site Himeji Castle, has said authorities are considering making fees for overseas tourists four times higher than those for locals.

New crowd control measures have been put in place on the most popular hiking trail on Mount Fuji. An entry fee of 2,000 yen ($13) plus an optional donation is being charged for the Yoshida Trail, with numbers capped at 4,000 per day.

In this article:Economy, Japan, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Psychedelics ‘change your mind’ long-term? Yes.

According to a current study published in Nature, psilocybin “desynchronizes” the brain.

12 hours ago

World

Donald Trump’s crazy year

Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

11 hours ago
Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024 Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024

World

China shopping centre fire kills 16

Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW...

23 hours ago
Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024 Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024

Social Media

Teens for Trump? Republicans eye gains among US youth

"Honestly in the beginning... I just liked Trump because I thought he was hilarious," said Paley.

11 hours ago