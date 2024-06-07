Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Japan household spending sees first rise in 14 months

AFP

Published

The Bank of Japan's long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are designed to banish stagnation and deflation from the world's number four economy
The Bank of Japan's long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are designed to banish stagnation and deflation from the world's number four economy - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
The Bank of Japan's long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are designed to banish stagnation and deflation from the world's number four economy - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

Japan’s household spending rose in April for the first time in 14 months, official data showed Friday, as wages grow at the fastest pace in three decades.

The figure was up 0.5 percent on-year with more money spent on education, clothes and transport, including cars, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Eyes are now on a decision next week by the Bank of Japan, which in March hiked interest rates for the first time since 2007 but indicated it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Wage growth is a key part of the BoJ’s strategy as it targets demand-driven inflation of two percent — as opposed to prices rising on the back of unstable, temporary factors such as the war in Ukraine.

Although “wage growth is not keeping up with price increases, it’s expected that consumer spending will pick up as the employment and income environment improves”, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

Japan’s largest business group Keidanren last month put the rate of wage increases among major companies at 5.58 percent — the first time it has topped five percent in 33 years.

While the United States and other major economies have battled sky-high inflation, price rises in Japan have been more moderate.

In April, the pace of Japanese inflation slowed to 2.2 percent as gas bills fell.

The BoJ’s long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are designed to banish stagnation and deflation from the world’s number-four economy.

But they have made the central bank an outlier among its global peers, which have aggressively increased borrowing costs to tackle sky-high inflation.

Masamichi Adachi and Go Kurihara at UBS said last month that in Japan, the “prospect of consumption looks rather good” as “nominal wage growth is expected to accelerate”.

While they do not expect another rate hike at the bank’s meeting next week, “we cannot rule out the possibility of the BoJ’s policy change to tightening direction in (the) next couple of months”.

“Without any policy change, public criticism of the Bank could heighten,” they added.

In this article:Economy, indicator, Japan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent' In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent'

World

Russia holds Frenchman accused of gathering military information

Russia detained a Frenchman working for a Geneva-based conflict mediation NGO, accusing him of gathering military information.

10 hours ago
The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts, before it finally got off the ground The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts, before it finally got off the ground

Tech & Science

Boeing Starliner spacecraft springs more leaks on way to ISS

The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares.

16 hours ago
Swiss authorities want to use a new climate bill approved last year to boost wind and solar power's current miniscule contribution to Switzerland's energy mix. Swiss authorities want to use a new climate bill approved last year to boost wind and solar power's current miniscule contribution to Switzerland's energy mix.

Business

Swiss renewable energy battle moves to the ballots

Swiss authorities want to use a new climate bill approved last year to boost wind and solar power's current miniscule contribution to Switzerland's energy...

16 hours ago
Solar panel costs have decreased by 30 percent over the past two years, the IEA said Solar panel costs have decreased by 30 percent over the past two years, the IEA said

Business

Solar investment outstrips all other power forms: IEA

Solar panel costs have decreased by 30 percent over the past two years, the IEA said - Copyright AFP Sia KAMBOUMore money is pouring...

23 hours ago