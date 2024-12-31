Janak Bhawnani: A novel outlook for monetization and advertising

Photo courtesy of Janak Bhawnani

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own

As digital innovations in advertising and monetization quickly continue to change, novel technologies and solutions are the primary drivers for these emerging advancements. Janak Bhawnani, a versatile product executive with extensive industry experience, is on the frontline of these digital progressions.

Boasting expertise across major entities like Amazon, TikTok, Twitch, and Walmart Connect, Bhawnani extends his exceptional insights surrounding what could soon be in store for monetization and advertising.

Artificial intelligence and its influence in monetization

Bhawnani shared his knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI), data-powered product management, and machine learning (ML). He believes that a better understanding of the processes underlying digital advertising and monetization is essential for success.

Throughout his career, Bhawnani has developed impactful solutions for businesses and consumers. His hard work thus far showcases his adeptness in innovation, leadership, and transformation of monetization methods utilized in prominent tech enterprises worldwide.

AI has completely worked to restructure the advertising industry in the last few years. Through brand empowerment and the delivery of tailored content to consumers, AI can predict preferences, recommend items, and calculate potential needs by simply analyzing large volumes of data.

Although AI is still developing, the novel technology is already reforming stages of execution and media planning.

Additionally, AI eases creative optimization, enabling advertisers to create content proficiently while reducing operational expenses. Bhawnani’s monetization and advertising efforts have been critical in developing Twitch Interactive’s product strategy.

Leading a diverse team, the product executive expert drove considerable revenue growth for the streaming platform. Over three million streamers were ultimately empowered to monetize their content using revenue-sharing collaborations. This effort further exhibits Bhawnani’s dedication to brand security.

Brand security and credibility

AI integration additionally complicates brand safety and trust. As generative AI rises in relevance, many risks follow closely behind. Consumers frequently encounter sophisticated fake accounts and misleading content.

Bhawnani recognizes that businesses must implement resilient, AI-driven brand security measures to reduce these dangers. Some of these measures could include:

Enforcing brand guidelines with the help of automated systems across all communication channels. Guaranteeing continuous brand representation. Maintaining trust with the brand’s client base.

Balancing progressive AI applications with strict brand safety protocols can seem tedious, but the process will enable companies to unveil new revenue streams while safeguarding their brand credibility.

Bhawnani’s AI-powered solutions on Twitch Interactive also produced AI-generated marketing content, automating the ad development process for over 2,000 companies and allowing them to easily connect with consumers.

Calibrating vertical monetization with AI-powered solutions

AI-powered products are becoming increasingly attractive on social platforms like Instagram and TikTok. This technological advancement offers solutions that productively connect businesses with their target audience while removing hurdles. Subsequently, sales and conversions have received significant boosts.

Bhawnani, who served TikTok as the Head of Product Management for Vertical Monetization and Advertising, quickly understood that “By utilizing TikTok’s diverse monetization strategies, brands [could] effectively reach and engage their audience, driving both brand awareness and sales.”

Having also managed a team of AI experts, engineers, and product leaders, Bhawnani’s efforts helped propel monetization across multiple verticals like eCommerce, entertainment, and financial services.

He additionally led the creation of an AI-powered product recommendation system that tailored ad suggestions for millions of products.

At Walmart, Bhawnani’s inventions in ad experience and AI-integrated brand-affinity segments contributed to a 15% increase in click-through rates for the retail chain’s online display ads and various interactive platforms.

Janak Bhawnani’s anticipations for monetization and advertising

Smart technology has only just begun to evolve across several key industries. As developments continue, the future of advertising and monetization is promising.

Janak Bhawnani hopes that brands will leverage AI, automation, and ML at the core of their internal operations to exceed customer expectations. He recognizes that “the integration of these technologies will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape.”

As a result, Bhawnani believes that “those who embrace smart technology will be the ones leading the charge, setting new standards and redefining what’s possible in the realm of monetization and advertising.”

In the coming years, Bhawnani’s insights and expertise will provide brands with a roadmap for advertising and monetization, encouraging and inspiring them to think outside the box about the potential of digital advancements.