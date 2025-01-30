James Dondero: Innovating a better future through technology and philanthropy

Photo courtesy of James Dondero

James Dondero, founder and principal of NexPoint, has built a career defined by innovation, strategic vision, and an unshakable commitment to philanthropy. With over three decades of experience in alternative investments, Dondero has not only transformed financial landscapes but also harnessed technology and innovation to uplift communities and create opportunities for the underserved.

At NexPoint, Dondero leads with a forward-thinking approach, utilizing technology and data-driven strategies to manage investments in real estate, private equity, and structured credit. Under his guidance, NexPoint has become a hub for innovation, integrating cutting-edge tools to optimize investment outcomes and build sustainable growth models. Yet, his most impactful legacy lies in how he has leveraged his success to drive technological advancement and educational opportunities for others.

A staunch advocate for education and community development, Dondero has directed more than $50 million in philanthropic contributions. Many of his initiatives combine his passion for technology with a desire to provide access and equity to underserved populations. Nowhere is this clearer than in his transformative work with Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep, a Catholic career-focused school that empowers students from low-income families to build brighter futures through education and technology.

Dondero’s $3.5 million grant to Cristo Rey helped fund a major campus expansion, incorporating modernized classrooms, technology labs, and learning hubs that prepare students for the demands of a digital-first workforce. The Cristo Rey model, which includes a Corporate Work Study Program, allows students to gain professional experience in tech-driven environments while contributing to their tuition costs. With Dondero’s support, the school has also embraced tools that enhance STEM education, ensuring students are equipped to thrive in the tech-focused economy of tomorrow.

In addition to financial donations, Dondero facilitated a groundbreaking real estate loan through NexBank—the largest ever in Dallas’ Pleasant Grove neighborhood—to support the school’s expansion. This partnership underscores his belief in technology as a catalyst for community revitalization. The upgraded campus not only benefits the students but also serves as a tech-forward community hub for the broader neighborhood.

Dondero’s commitment to integrating technology into education extends to his scholarship programs, which focus on students from single-parent households in the Dallas Diocese. These scholarships have opened doors for countless young minds, many of whom have gone on to pursue careers in technology and engineering. By funding access to advanced learning tools and opportunities, Dondero ensures that underserved students have a pathway to success in an increasingly digital world.

His vision doesn’t stop at local initiatives. Dondero’s global philanthropic reach reflects his understanding of the interconnectedness of technology and progress. He supports institutions such as the George W. Bush Presidential Center and Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business, fostering innovation, leadership, and cross-industry collaboration on an international scale. Through these efforts, Dondero aims to inspire a new generation of tech-savvy leaders who prioritize community impact alongside professional achievement.

One of the most notable moments in Dondero’s philanthropic journey came when he met Pope Francis, a recognition of his efforts to advance Catholic education and technology-driven solutions. This meeting not only underscored the spiritual foundation of his mission but also affirmed his belief in using technology as a tool for global good.

James Dondero’s story is a powerful example of how innovation and compassion can intersect to drive meaningful change. Whether through advancing education, championing technology, or building stronger communities, Dondero’s work exemplifies a future where technological progress and human potential thrive together. By combining strategic leadership with a commitment to giving back, he has built a legacy that inspires others to dream bigger and do more to create a better, tech-enabled world.