Jael Roumain on entrepreneurship, fashion, and Muurswagg

Miami-born hairstylist, Jael Roumain is a beauty entrepreneur and co-founder of the hottest clothing boutique, MuurSwagg. Under the leadership of Jael and her husband Brandon, this Black-owned and Woman-led brand has quickly grown into a million-dollar business.

Jael has always been passionate about both the beauty and fashion industries. Recognizing her lifelong love for styling hair, Jael entered the workforce as a hairstylist after going to school for the craft. As she began to excel at the salon she worked for, Jael followed her entrepreneurial spirit and founded ‘Identity Hair and Nail Salon,’ which she successfully owned and operated for three years before selling the business. After a brief stint as a celebrity hairstylist, Jael caught the entrepreneurial bug once again and co-founded MuurSwagg alongside her husband.

This time, following her love of fashion, Jael co-founded MuurSwagg in order to create a popular and fashion forward brand highlighting the elegance and artistry of African Dashikis. While the brand was created in Miami, MuurSwagg quickly moved its headquarters to Atlanta. With a lifetime of centering the beauty and concerns of the black community, it should come as no surprise that Jael’s clothing boutique is named after the culture itself — as “Muur” means “the original people of the earth” — and its first product was a homage to the timeless African style. Having rapidly found success with its Dashikis, MuurSwagg has successfully expanded from 10 to the impressive 300 plus styles they carry today.

While the Roumains founded MuurSwagg in order to create a stylish clothing brand that rivals Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing by focusing on the black community, they also founded MuurSwagg out of a desire to start a lifestyle movement. Interestingly enough, early into the company’s lifespan, award-winning actress and overall icon Taraji P. Henson organically posted about her love of MuurSwagg’s Dashiki print dresses on Instagram. This unexpected and sincere social media moment was the perfect jumpstart to MuurSwagg’s entrance into the culture and marketplace in a truly authentic way aligned with their values; the Roumains have always intended on using their brand to help empower and uplift the black community in addition to creating fashion-forward clothing.

Of course, the Roumains have been further propelling MuurSwagg into a comprehensive and meaningful lifestyle brand by hosting events catered to the needs of their community since the inception of the clothing boutique. Some of the business’s most popular events are the Swag Bag, Garage Sale, and its happy hour events.

MuurSwagg’s Swag Bag event is an exciting event where, for a fixed price of $100, customers have three minutes to ‘stuff’ as many clothes as possible into their bags. While the event is extremely fun, attendees get a great value for their time as most people fit 15-20 items in their bags, each retailing for around $50. The MuurSwagg Garage Sale events allow customers to purchase items from previous seasons at a discount. Further, last Valentine’s Day, MuurSwagg threw a party to remember at the popular bar, Totem in Wynwood, Miami.

Whether it is sales aimed at making its clothing more accessible or events meant to connect individuals and support the community, MuurSwagg is always looking to take the initiative and set new trends.

MuurSwagg is creating waves in the industry and resonating with its target audience due to its authentic brand, strong social media presence, commitment to its community, and ability to provide quality as well as stylish products.

