Jacob Clyburn on agency advertising through Aurora

Serial entrepreneur Jacob Clyburn started working in e-commerce around six years ago. During this time, he experienced many issues when he was advertising. These included unclear policies on advertising accounts, disabled advertising accounts, high costs, and a lack of support. He says that, after a time, he began to wonder how big corporations were advertising at such high scales without experiencing these problems. While searching for a long-term solution, he stumbled upon agency advertising accounts and, after much research, decided to start Agency Aurora.

As the CEO, Clyburn says that Aurora was initially created to gain access to agency advertising accounts for his e-commerce brands. According to Clyburn, agency ad accounts are advertising accounts that a business can rent from a trusted agency. Unlike regular advertising accounts, agency advertising accounts have almost no restrictions, lower advertising costs, no spending limits, and direct representative support. His company, Aurora, has gained connections with major platforms such as Meta, Google, TikTok, Snapchat, Bing, Taboola, and many more, which allows the company to provide its clients support with agency accounts for almost every platform. Through Aurora, Clyburn has helped multiple brands grow and has built teams and systems that allow him to consistently hit his targets.

“Aurora was initially created to get access to agency advertising accounts for my e-commerce brands,” Clyburn writes. “After a few months, I realized that I could help a lot of people.”

Clyburn says that both he and his business adapt to ever-changing situations very well. As someone with a plethora of experience in the field of e-commerce, this allows him to change the course of a company and adapt it to new trends and changes. By utilizing his knowledge of these trends, Clyburn says that Aurora can find ways through these difficulties and benefit from them in the long run. He also says that, due to his extensive experience with scaling e-commerce brands, he can truly understand Aurora’s clients and the issues they face.

Aurora, which was started three years ago, now has 30+ full-time employees and continues to grow in the industry.

“Helping hundreds of advertisers motivates me every day,” Clyburn writes, “and reminds me that Aurora has a positive impact on a lot of people’s lives.”

Clyburn’s main goal with Aurora is to make it the biggest agency advertising account provider in the market. He also wants to expand Aurora to include more than advertising accounts by introducing AI tools and compliance checkers, site optimizers, advertising guides, and more.

“I have full trust in the team I have built over the past years to achieve this,” Clyburn writes, adding that another big goal is to have over 100+ full-time employees to ensure that Aurora can support a variety of languages and all major industries.

Whether you’re a beginner in the field or even an expert, Aurora has a wide array of experience in the industry and can support you no matter what type of e-commerce business you are running. Whether you’re new to agency accounts, have had your ad accounts disabled, have struggled with Facebook spending limits, or just want to scale your Facebook campaign or increase ROAS, Clyburn says Aurora can help you.

“There is an easy solution for disabled advertising accounts, high advertising costs and spending limits.,” Clyburn writes, “and Agency Aurora will save you a lot of time and money.”