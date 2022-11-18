Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ivory Coast, Ghana throw down gauntlet on cocoa price

The world’s chocolate industry could be in for a turbulent ride as the two biggest cocoa producers set down demands to pay higher prices.
AFP

Published

Ivory Coast and Ghana together account for 60 percent of the world's cocoa but their farmers earn less than six percent of the industry's global revenue
Ivory Coast and Ghana together account for 60 percent of the world's cocoa but their farmers earn less than six percent of the industry's global revenue - Copyright PIB/AFP -
Ivory Coast and Ghana together account for 60 percent of the world's cocoa but their farmers earn less than six percent of the industry's global revenue - Copyright PIB/AFP -
Christophe KOFFI, Pierre DONADIEU avec Kent MENSAH à Accra

The world’s chocolate industry could be in for a turbulent ride as the two biggest cocoa producers set down demands for manufacturers to pay higher prices for their growers.

The quarrel focuses on the Living Income Differential (LID) — a policy that Ivory Coast and Ghana introduced in 2019 to fight poverty among cocoa farmers in the global $130-billion chocolate market.

Under it, Ivory Coast and Ghana vowed to charge a premium of $400 per tonne on all cocoa sales, starting with the 2020/21 harvest.

But trade boards in the countries — the Ivorian Coffee-Cocoa Council (CCC) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) — say the scheme is being undermined as cocoa traders depress the price of another premium that operates in parallel.

“We’ve introduced the Living Income Differential as a means of improving the farmer income,” said Fiifi Boafo, Cocobod’s spokesperson.

“You have these companies circumventing these processes to ensure that the Living Income Differential effect is not felt in (their) lives.” 

The two countries together account for 60 percent of the world’s cocoa but their farmers earn less than six percent of the industry’s global revenue.

They boycotted a bridge-building meeting in Brussels late last month and set November 20 as a deadline for bringing buyers into line.

They are threatening to punish corporations by barring them from visiting plantations to estimate harvests — a key factor in cocoa price forecasting.

They are also threatening to suspend sustainability programmes that chocolate giants use to enhance their image with fast-growing ethnic consumers.

“This boycott and also ultimatum is to draw attention to the fact that inasmuch as it is important for us to talk about deforestation, it is important to talk about child labour, it is equally important to talk about the farmer income,” said Boafo.

– Premium pressure –

The LID premium is being completed by a price stabilisation fund to help buffer the international price of cocoa in the event of big market fluctuations.

Some experts say the chocolate giants have factored the LID into their costs but claw back some of this by exerting pressure on another premium based on the quality of cocoa beans.

This premium, known as the origin differential, has plunged below zero in recent years, effectively cancelling out part of the LID.

Covid is being used as “a pretext not to pay,” CCC President Yves Brahima Kone told AFP. “The thing is, the multinationals have increased their profits — they are able to pay.”

The World Cocoa Foundation, an umbrella group of public entities and corporations aimed at supporting sustainability in the sector, declined to comment on the faceoff.

Among corporations, Nestle said it strongly backed efforts for growers to maintain a decent standard of living and had been paying the LID since its inception.

Some experts say that time may weigh against Ivory Coast and Ghana if the row escalates.

Virtually all of Ivory Coast’s crop is purchased by roughly half a dozen majors. Of this, around 80 percent heads to Europe, the wealthy market where sustainability factors — environmental and labour criteria — count most for consumers.

“Ivory Coast’s economy is heavily dependent on cocoa income,” said one specialist. “It needs to sell its beans.”

“Stopping sustainability programmes is difficult to explain to the general public, and Ivory Coast’s image could (also) suffer.” 

In this article:Cocoa, Ghana, ivory coast
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

STEM Education STEM Education

Tech & Science

Op-ed: How the digital divide in education exacerbates social disadvantage

Broadband access is lower among low-income (57 percent) working class households. Within this, there are divisions by ethnicity.

2 hours ago
As US inflation has soared to the highest levels in recent decades, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes, with major impacts on mortgages As US inflation has soared to the highest levels in recent decades, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes, with major impacts on mortgages

Business

US home sales drop for record ninth straight month on high prices

US existing home sales slid for a record ninth straight month in October, industry data showed Friday, as rising mortgage rates squeeze affordability.

7 hours ago
Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" triggered unprecedented demand for tickets Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" triggered unprecedented demand for tickets

Entertainment

Taylor Swift hits out at ‘excruciating’ Ticketmaster tour chaos

Taylor Swift on Friday lashed out at Ticketmaster over the botched sale of her upcoming tour.

33 mins ago
Japan's core consumer prices are rising at the fastest rate in four decades Japan's core consumer prices are rising at the fastest rate in four decades

Business

Japan inflation hits four-decade high in October

Japan's core consumer prices are rising at the fastest rate in four decades - Copyright AFP Richard A. BrooksKatie Forster, Mathias CENAJapanese inflation hit...

20 hours ago