It’s time to put AI to work for the employee

Laptops are useful, but bring with them privacy and security concerns. — Photo: © Tim Sandle.

What will 2025 have in store for the employee experience and the application of artificial intelligence within the world of work?

Answering this, the company Rightpoint, which has partnerships with Adobe and Microsoft, focuses on human-centric digital transformation. Digital Journal heard from Tom Keuten and Jesse Murray, who have extensive experience with the technology shaping customer and employee experiences.

Keuten and Murray note that as the AI landscape continues to evolve in 2025, we should expect an evolving AI landscape where technology enhances experiences and productivity while driving human-centric engagements.

Starting with Jesse Murray, SVP of Employee Experience at Rightpoint. According to Murray, AI needs to be put into service to support workers within the firm. Murray makes three essential points for businesses to take note of.

Companies will need to customize AI tools to enhance employee experiences

Murray says: “Recent AI-driven expansion of collaboration tool options and capabilities is creating user confusion, lost productivity, and lower engagement. To address this trend of limitless options, companies will have to understand employees and personalize technologies accordingly, rather than employ something generic that will not stick. This includes integrating platforms with existing tools and systems.”

AI-Enhanced Workflows will Redefine Employee Productivity

Murray observes: “The next big shift in employee experience will come from AI’s ability to enhance workflows, allowing employees to focus on higher-value tasks and take on new capabilities. While we’re already seeing AI supporting tasks like note taking or generating summaries, the long-term potential lies in AI helping employees achieve tasks that were previously out of reach: designers generating code or executives extracting insights with Python, all with AI as the enabler. Over time, AI will evolve into role-specific applications that learn about employees’ individual contexts, transforming productivity across all sectors.”

AI and Data Driven Insights will Drive Hyper-Personalized Employee Experiences

On the subject of big data, Murray indicates: “As companies gain unprecedented insights into how employees work, the future of employee experience (EX) lies in hyper-personalization.”

As to how companies can harness this, Murray proposes: “Tools like Microsoft Viva Insights are already analyzing digital interactions—email, meetings, and chats—to reveal key patterns in collaboration, leadership, and productivity. By combining these insights with employee engagement data from platforms like Qualtrics, employers can create tailored roles and workflows that match employees’ preferences, whether it’s flexible hours, remote work, or group collaboration.”

In terms of the consequences, Murray opines: “This shift will unlock new levels of employee engagement and efficiency, driving business success through truly personalized work experiences.”

In a follow-up article, Tom Keuten looks at how AI can automate decisions and improve the employee perspective.



