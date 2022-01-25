Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Italian luxury brand Moncler to give up fur on its parkas

Italian luxury brand Moncler, known for its high-end parkas, Tuesday joined a growing number of fashion firms dropping fur from their clothing.

Published

Moncler said halting use of fur demonstrated its 'commitment to responsible business practices'
Moncler said halting use of fur demonstrated its 'commitment to responsible business practices' - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao
Moncler said halting use of fur demonstrated its 'commitment to responsible business practices' - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao

Italian luxury brand Moncler, known for its high-end parkas, Tuesday joined a growing number of fashion firms dropping fur from their clothing.

The brand, which took its name from the abbreviation of a French Alpine town, immediately drew criticism from the fur industry which called it a marketing ploy, as Moncler also announced a new collection using recycled or organic materials.

Moncler said it would phase out the use of fur and that its last collection to feature it would be Fall/Winter 2023.

“This decision is consistent with Moncler’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and builds on the brand’s constructive and long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organisation LAV as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance,” it said in a statement.

In recent years many luxury brands including such giants as Chanel and Gucci have dropped the use of fur.

Some like Armani have also halted the use of Angora wool due to concerns about cruelty in raising Angora rabbits and harvesting their fur.

In this article:Animal, Environment, Fashion, italie, Luxury
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canadian truckers against government’s vaccine mandates join ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ heading to Ottawa

Semi trucks drive along Interstate 70 near Booneville, Missouri on Nov. 1, 2011. KOMUnews/Anna Burkart. CC SA 2.0.Hundreds of B.C. truckers took to the...

23 hours ago
Jon Roskill Jon Roskill

Business

Everything you need to know about Day 1 at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

3 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine — US and NATO send more troops, US Embassy ordered to leave

Russia is insisting on a return to a status quo which can no longer exist, even in theory.

12 hours ago
Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

Life

U.S. FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

A man enters the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 19, 2021. The manufacturers of the...

14 hours ago