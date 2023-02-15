Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Israeli firm deploys robots to speed up online shopping

AFP

Published

Combined with artificial intelligence, the Israeli-developed robots are designed to carefully grasp and pack a variety of items
Combined with artificial intelligence, the Israeli-developed robots are designed to carefully grasp and pack a variety of items - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ
Combined with artificial intelligence, the Israeli-developed robots are designed to carefully grasp and pack a variety of items - Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ
Jonah Mandel

Behind a dark and opaque storefront in Tel Aviv, an Israeli company is speeding up online shopping by replacing staff with robots that manoeuvre around small storerooms.

Whirring along a rail between two long shelves packed with coffee capsules, a robot stopped, pivoted to the right, shone a light before grabbing an item and dropping it into a paper bag.

“Shoppers want to receive their items faster and faster,” said Eyal Yair, co-founder and CEO of 1MRobotics, which built the automated storeroom late last year.

“If once you’d be looking at a two-day delivery, which then became a one-day delivery and then two hours, now we’re looking at 10 minutes,” he said.

The robot toils in the custom-made 30-square-metre (320-square-feet) space storing the capsules, fitted with a streetside hatch for couriers and shoppers to collect online orders.

The unassuming robot receives the orders, packs and prepares them, with humans only needed to restock the warehouse and dispatch deliveries.

While robots are used to pack groceries in large supermarkets around the world, Yair said the size of 1MRobotics’s warehouses makes them “pioneers”.

“We are hardly seeing any players talking about small warehouses, of a few dozen square metres,” he told AFP.

– ‘No sense’ in supermarkets –

A swift centrally-located operation run by human staff rather than robots is only financially viable for smaller businesses that deal with few orders, Yair argued.

But “once you begin to scale up and deal with dozens of orders a day, you need lots of people,” he said. “Then it becomes less economical.”

The Covid-19 pandemic energised the already rapidly evolving e-commerce market, with sellers struggling to meet the increasing demand for swift processing and deliveries.

The solution “requires small warehouses, very close to the clients, and at the end of the day, these small warehouses have to be automated”, said Yair.

In the south Tel Aviv headquarters of 1MRobotics, young men and women — nearly all of them graduates of the Israeli army’s robotics and technological units — were customising off-the-shelf robots.

Combined with artificial intelligence, these robots are designed to carefully grasp and pack fruit and vegetables, as well as frozen items thanks to a method that prevents the robots’ oil from freezing.

The company also builds the containers that will serve as the mini-warehouses, with Yair saying their robots and storage units would soon be working with an alcohol shop in Brazil, minimarkets in Germany and a cellphone company in South Africa.

In his view, it is just a matter of time before “hyper-local logistics infrastructure” like his robotic warehouses make supermarkets redundant.

“Once you have a service where you know you can order 10 items a few times a day and get them within 10 minutes, there’ll be no reason to shop once a week for the entire week,” he said. 

“It just doesn’t make sense.” 

In this article:commerce, E, Israel, robot, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

US automaker Ford said Tuesday it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Why there’s no one size for all approach for data privacy

Each organization needs to review and assess the appropriate systems for their business model and to understand those that will be most appropriate for...

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Rising seas threaten ‘mass exodus on a biblical scale,’ UN Chief warns

Rising sea levels are a threat multiplier that will disrupt and destabilize global societies, UN Secretary-General Guterres says.

11 hours ago
The US banned the importation of surveillance equipment made by Hikvision, seen here, and Dahua in November because it posed a 'risk' to national security The US banned the importation of surveillance equipment made by Hikvision, seen here, and Dahua in November because it posed a 'risk' to national security

Business

Australia removes Chinese-made cameras from politicians’ offices

Australian officials said dozens of Chinese-made security cameras would be ripped out of politicians' offices due to security concerns. 

24 hours ago