Israeli-born billionaire, Moishe Mana, went from sleeping on park benches in New York to being Miami’s largest private landowner

While many people are drawn to ‘rags to riches’ stories, most individuals do not have the internal fortitude to truly pull themselves out of struggle and into a successful entrepreneur, executive, or investor. In fact, the odds are truly stacked against those experiencing poverty as studies show that the longer one is impoverished, the less likely they are able to exit poverty.

Moishe Mana is one of those exceptional individuals, however. Mana went from sleeping on city benches to Miami’s largest private landowner. Mana’s story is one of inspiration, resiliency, vision, and market disruption.

As Miami continues to flourish, the CEO of Mana Common, Moishe Mana, is honing in on Downtown Miami for his next project. With exciting new plans to positively disrupt Miami’s business and real estate ecosystem, Mana is working to revitalize the downtown Miami area and turn it into the new tech hub of the United States. Since demand for retail space in Miami has increased due to the influx of northerners and Latin Americans rushing to the Sunshine State, Mana has quickly jumped on the opportunity to buy several new downtown properties.

“Flagler District will be the driving economy of the US,” says Mana, “the first step to revitalize is getting the critical mass of buildings bought.” Mana has since done exactly that. In just a few months, he has acquired over 28,000 sq ft of land in the Downtown Miami area.

Mana’s tumultuous childhood in Tel Aviv ignited a need for change, which led him to move to New York City with just under $800 as a young 20-year old. There, he struggled to survive, starting out working as a dishwasher, but throughout his hardships he always knew he would make it out of his tough situations stronger and more successful. Mana often said, “a boxer who didn’t get hit cannot be a boxer, and I know someday I am going to become a millionaire.”

Against all odds, he was right. Mana started and successfully grew a logistics company in NYC and later began buying properties in the city. His first purchase was an East Harlem parking lot which led him to continue to acquire more properties thereafter. However, he always knew that his greatest impact would not be in NYC but rather in other cities like Chicago, Jersey City, and Miami. “The industrial revolution caused the evolution of NYC whereas the digital revolution was perhaps the demise of NYC. People realized they no longer needed to be in the center of a city in order to be successful,” said Mana.

This is when he shifted his focus to Wynwood and Downtown Miami. With a strong connection to Miami, due to frequent vacations to the city since the 80s, Mana’s vision became clearer and clearer each year. His idea for Miami has always been to create an ecosystem through his famous “live, work, and play lifestyle,” by turning the well-known tourist city into an industrial one fit for the digital age. Now, the CEO of Mana Common and largest private landowner in South Miami is fulfilling those dreams. He continues to focus on his project to revitalize downtown as it slowly becomes a global hub and the driving force of the US economy.