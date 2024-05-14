Isolation to connection: UpBeing’s features prioritize emotional visibility and community to improve health

Someone checking in with UpBeing. Photo courtesy of UpBeing

The sum of your relationships dictates your social wellbeing. With that said, how is your social wellbeing at the present moment?

If you are like over 50% of America, then you admit to experiencing a lack of connection, feelings of being isolated, and/or dissatisfaction with current relationship(s) or lack of relationships. Young adults between the ages of 18-25 are the loneliest segment of the U.S. population. Social isolation and loneliness are more prominent than most people realize. The pandemic and the era of social media have certainly exacerbated those feelings. Most people accept it as part of life, but for many, it is not only negatively affecting their relationships but also causing physiological and mental health issues.

According to research, loneliness and social isolation have been linked to, among others, an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and even dementia along with various psychiatric disorders like depression, alcohol abuse, child abuse, sleep problems, personality disorders and even Alzheimer’s disease.

Not only are loneliness and social isolation bad for one’s health, but they also have a significant economic impact, including healthcare costs of $406 billion annually. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, founders Sam Daviau and Sean Kortschot created UpBeing, a behavioral health data analytics and technology company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Their wellness app is geared to combat the loneliness and social isolation epidemic. Their proactive solution not only promotes emotional visibility and social support, but also, connectivity and ultimately, well-being.

UpBeing’s key features

At the heart of UpBeing lies the ability to check-in and record feelings and emotions effortlessly. “Users can conduct quick mood assessments and delve deeper into additional contexts such as motivation, productivity and social media usage, which is all about creating new awareness around what’s driving your feelings,” explains Kortschot, a Ph.D. in human factors engineering.

Serving as a visual representation of well-being, the Orb provides users with instant feedback on their emotional states. With a simple glance at the colored representation, your orb swiftly reveals patterns and changes in your emotional state to facilitate easy sharing of your feelings with others – it’s kind of like a high-tech mood ring. Daviau explains that their model of well-being integrates various metrics, with mood being the foundation. Users can complete mood check-ins quickly, within seconds, with additional context options such as motivation and social connectivity available for those who desire more detail. These check-ins are converted into numerical representations, which are then processed through formulas to calculate overall well-being with an emphasis on emotional visibility. This intuitive feature offers a snapshot of one’s current well-being status that encourages self-reflection and proactive self-care. It communicates what is going on under the surface.

UpBeing facilitates the integration of various data sources into the app enabling users to gather essential insights from multiple aspects of their lives. Whether it’s syncing fitness trackers, social media accounts, or environmental data, the app provides a holistic view of well-being including one’s behavioral patterns and their environmental influences.

Building transparent, one-to-one relationships with loved ones is made possible through UpBeing’s Inner Orbit feature. With this feature, users can create a select group of trusted individuals with whom they share emotions and provide mutual support with the goal of fostering a high level of emotional intimacy, true connection and trust. Daviau expands, “There’s no anonymity in your inner orbit. You know exactly who that person is, you know exactly how they’re feeling and they know how you’re feeling.”

UpBeing includes an Outer Orbit, or communities, as well. It is a one-to-many relationship, completely anonymous. ​​These communities offer avenues for social interaction, foster a sense of belonging, and provide invaluable social support, all of which are essential in combating loneliness and promoting overall well-being. One’s Outer Orbit is where users can further connect, engage, and seek support from like-minded individuals. Whether it’s joining a pre-existing community or creating a new one, users can cultivate a sense of belonging and camaraderie that can be difficult today.

Repeated research indicates that social media has negative effects on your well-being. The orbit feature enables users to prioritize the individuals and content that hold significance to them, filtering out unnecessary noise. It emphasizes connections on both personal and small-group levels. “To be clear,” Daviau asserts, “UpBeing is social, but it is not a social media app and the orb isn’t a profile page.”

Kortschot notes, “We want everyone to understand that the term ‘communities’ within UpBeing is really broad. For example, on one end we have very large communities like our queer community or communities for specific cities, and on the other, we’ve also got small, private, friend groups. We have professional teams, families and even groups of gamers that have created communities. New communities are being made by users every day.”

UpBeing’s use cases

UpBeing’s features don’t just function in isolation; instead, they form an interconnected ecosystem designed to empower users on their journey toward improved well-being. UpBeing’s application can certainly be used by individuals, but the founders’ vision for its use cases goes much further.

At the core of UpBeing’s mission is people; it’s about enhancing people’s well-being through engagement, awareness and understanding. By capturing the power of Generative AI, technology and data analytics, UpBeing is not just any wellness app; it’s a catalyst for positive change not only for one’s own mental and physical health but in how they perceive and address social isolation and loneliness in other’s lives and in their communities moving forward. Check out UpBeing today.