Is low-code security automation the answer to business IT security needs?

Photo courtesy Unsplash

As we shudder into 2022 it is likely that organizations will increasingly adopt low-code security automation in the face of a rising number of cyberattacks directed at businesses. Looking at these and other issues for Digital Journal is Cody Cornell, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Swimlane.

According to Cornell the answer to improved organizational security lies in low-code automation. These are automation platforms that allow the user to automate processes in the application with some or little coding knowledge. Typically, components are built-in through visual modules. The modules appear as application development platforms that enable rapid application delivery with minimal hand-coding, and quick setup and deployment

Cornell sees the trend as something that is growing very fast: “In 2022, automation will grow beyond the Security Operations Center (SOC) to serve as a system of record for the entire security organization.”

Such is the potential that low-code tools are slated to become a $200 billion industry, according to Forrester.

This is particular as, Cornell observes: “Companies struggle to adequately staff security teams–and fallout from ‘The Great Resignation’ adds additional stress across the organization.”

Forbes notes that the acceleration of low-code solutions has been facilitated by cloud computing, which has brought in a proliferation of easy to deploy, general computing tools for the non-specialist to develop and implement.

The application of low-code is also in tune with digital transformation initiatives. Some parts of digital transformation need to begin with transforming the way software is built. This task can be hampered when there is the need to build custom, enterprise-ready business applications. The low-code option offers an easier to deploy alternative.

This is where machines come in. Cornell predicts: “automation will help employees overcome process and data fatigue. Companies will seek to use low-code automation to harness the collective knowledge of their entire security organization and form a centralized system of record for operational data.”

For example, with low-code automation many platforms come with intuitive features, such as drag and drop interfaces, that result in less time being required to build processes. This allows users can see results fasts.