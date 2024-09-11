Is it time to end remoting working and boost worker productivity?

Remote working / home working, using a laptop. — Image by © Tim Sandle

Does remote working ‘work’? This is a question that has created an intense debate in business circles. Some argue it is good for morale and performance; others see the activity as leading to slower productivity and an increasingly dejected workforce. And is what’s best for the worker also best for business?

Remote work has been linked to feelings of isolation for a proportion of those who regularly perform this activity, according to a new survey. Others perceive remote working to be ‘career limiting’, considering face-to-face interaction vital for career advancement.

A new study by CMAC Group has revealed that while remote work once promised newfound flexibility, UK workers are now facing a range of challenges that may be changing perceptions of this work model.

From a survey of some 1,000 adults, the findings have uncovered issues like distractions at home, struggles with communication, and even mental health concerns stemming from isolation.

This study raises questions about the future of hybrid work, emphasising the continued importance of face-to-face interactions in driving communication, trust, and business success – even in today’s digital world.

There are also issues of productivity. Among those who participated in the survey, 33.74 percent reported that distractions at home are a major obstacle, whilst 21.15 percent expressed that they face difficulties accessing resources needed to adequately fulfil their role and 21.90 percent said communication with colleagues has become a key issue.

On the communications front, attending in-person meetings was seen as a key benefit in addressing these concerns, with 55.4 percent of respondents believing that face-to-face meetings are more effective than virtual ones and 24.9 percent deeming them much more effective.

Further with communication, 21.75 percent expressed that in-person meetings resulted in better communication, more engagement (23.99 percent), improved decision-making (13.43 percent), and the ability to read body language (22.20 percent).

Meeting clients in person was found to be a clear benefit for business outcomes, with 81.9 percent of respondents agreeing that it has a positive impact and 69.4 percent believing that it helps to strengthen client relationships.

In many cases, internal company events such as team-building and social activities were deemed important by a majority of respondents.

Peter Slater, CEO of CMAC Group, commented on the findings, telling Digital Journal: “These insights clearly show that while remote work offers flexibility, the irreplaceable value of face-to-face interactions cannot be ignored.”

Slater adds: “Business travel not only enhances communication and decision-making but also creates trust, strengthens relationships and creates a strong sense of connection among colleagues. In an increasingly digital world, the human element is essential for driving innovation, collaboration and long-term success.”