Is decentralising social media a good thing for society?

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Persystic

As the potential for decentralising social media platforms through blockchain technology has become more realistic in recent years debates have circulated on whether or not this would be a net positive or negative for society. Across this article, we will look over the pros and cons and introduce a protocol that is aiming to democratise the world of social media in Persystic (PSYS).

The Case For Decentralisation

While decentralising social media is not unilaterally positive, it certainly can enable a more meritocratic and democratic environment for users to interact with. One of the main benefits of decentralisation is having full ownership of one’s content and the potential monetisation benefits that arise.

For example, YouTube is the largest online video-sharing platform in the world, but the platform itself takes a large portion of the revenue that the videos generate, especially if the content is less desirable for the platform. Moreover, for the platform to decide what type of content will earn more money is not meritocratic and actively disincentivises certain types of content from being produced. If YouTube didn’t want to promote a certain industry or stop trends then offering lower levels of monetisation will likely change the content that producers will create.

Furthermore, through blockchain technology security and the overall operability of the platform are enhanced as you control your personal data rather than third-party sites. Facebook was charged with selling data of users on the platform illegally and was a vile breach of trust, but there have also been countless incidents of data breaches where personal information has been stolen.

Lastly, decentralising social media stops the censorship of content, and while this can be a double-edged sword as we will come on to see later, having the ability to truly convey your thoughts exactly how you want them conveyed can be beneficial. This promotes the basic principle of freedom of speech which in the democratic world is supposedly encouraged.

The Case Against Decentralisation

Nevertheless, decentralising social media certainly has two sides to it. Picking up on promoting freedom of speech, while freedom of speech should be respected when it comes in the form of hate speech, racism, and the spread of miss information not being able to stop this type of content can clearly be harmful.

This could cause harmful and malicious groups to see a rise and those who previously operated on the dark web spread their narrative across wider society and once the information is out there it cannot be stopped. Having one body in charge of all content enables consistency and while they can have their own political biases, will stop extremists from gaining traction.

Even so, the positives arguably outweigh the benefits and a certain element of trust needs to be put into the human race. There will always be those who take advantage of decentralisation, but not benefiting from the added autonomy and democracy because of potential moderation issues is not compelling enough to warrant sticking with the oligopoly of social media players.

Persystic Is Launching The Next Generation Social Media Platform

Image courtesy Persystic

One new decentralised social media platform that is launching and has been gathering hype within Web3 communities is Persystic (PSYS). Persystic is an all-encompassing social media unicorn that provides users with full autonomy of their content and a meritocratic monetisation model, providing content producers a fair income for their productions.

Moreover, Persystic’s native token PSYS, which is currently in its presale, will be used for purchases, payments, and P2P transfers on the site. The token is a deflationary token, meaning that over time the token will appreciate in value and has been commended for the consumer-centric approach to its development.

The platform creators are really trying to bring democracy and meritocracy into the world of social media and empower individuals rather than large corporations.

