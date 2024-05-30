Is D2D going obsolete? Here’s what a solar expert has to say

Photo courtesy of Rich Feola

If you travel back in time to just 10 or so years ago, you’ll notice a big difference in how solar companies used to acquire their clients. It was common practice to go door-to-door, infiltrating various neighborhoods and sharpening their pitch after every “no, we’re not interested” response.

A lot has changed since then, especially given the fast digitization of the industry. Although some solar companies still prefer the traditional, dare I say old-school, way of knocking on doors, many have adapted to new-age methods, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic took place, the solar industry underwent a dramatic shift. The industry which had long relied on in-person interaction, shifted to a more virtual environment for client acquisition and engagement. While some feared this change, others said it’s made it easier for them to reach more customers faster.

“We grew by 1500% during COVID because everyone was forced to have to buy online leads,” says solar marketing entrepreneur, Rich Feola. “A lot of our clients just totally gave up on door knocking and said, ‘this is way easier.’”

Embracing online lead generation

Feola’s biggest takeaway from COVID was that many companies realized they didn’t have to rely only on door-to-door anymore. “A lot of companies actually preferred selling virtually and just stayed that way afterward,” he says.

As the Founder of Solar Exclusive, Feola works with solar companies all over the United States to help them optimize their solar lead generation. When it comes to door-to-door knocking, he says the reality is, “There’s a cap. You can only knock on so many doors as an individual sales rep.”

Photo courtesy of Rich Feola

With online leads, however, Feola emphasizes that you can literally “pack out your calendar every single day.” There are endless opportunities to reach potential customers through digital channels such as social media, search engine optimization, email marketing, and online advertising.

By harnessing the power of the internet, solar companies can garner leads from beyond local neighborhoods and target people in specific demographics to send customized advertising messages to.

Feola stresses the efficiency and scalability of online leads compared with the more traditional, door-to-door approach. Instead of spending hours walking from door to door, sales reps can utilize technology to connect with customers from the comfort of their own homes. You could be in your PJ bottoms on your laptop and show a virtual presentation to all of them.

“There are significant limits to door knocking, which online leads solve. But I don’t think it’s a matter having to outright ditch door knocking and only do online leads,” he says. Instead, Feola emphasizes the importance of diversifying your marketing.

Diversifying your marketing efforts

“You shouldn’t just be doing one type of marketing,” he says. “If you do door-to-door, that’s great, but maybe you’d like to not have to knock six days a week anymore. Maybe you want to go down to knocking two or three days a week and then fill the rest of your calendar with online appointments.”

Feola’s advice highlights the need for a multilayered approach to marketing. After all, a company’s ability to grow is severely restricted if all its marketing activity focuses on one strategy, such as one that relies exclusively on door-to-door sales or the internet to generate leads. Diversifying marketing efforts is key to industry longevity.

With the recent announcement of the ban on cold calling from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Feola adds that it’s become impossible for solar companies to make unsolicited calls to potential customers, another popular way to generate leads. This further amplifies the importance of diversifying marketing efforts.

“You should use a variety of different marketing tactics to grow your business, you can’t be restricted to only one, and that’s what most doorknockers are, they only doorknock,” he says. When asked if he thinks door-to-door is now obsolete, Feola says, “I don’t think D2D is obsolete, but I think it can be supplemented with online leads.”

For those looking for a little more guidance, Feola’s company, Solar Exclusive, helps solar entrepreneurs make the most of their time by generating high-quality, exclusive leads.

“A lot of my clients are people who are tired of knocking six days a week and being away from their families for the majority of the day. They get to a point in their business where they’re just tired of relying on door knocking solely, especially when the industry has experienced such a pivotal shift.”

If you’d like to learn more about how Rich Feola can help you make the most of your solar marketing efforts, visit his website, Solar Exclusive.