Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Iraq to provide Lebanon with fuel for another year: Lebanon PM

AFP

Published

A tanker carrying fuel oil from Iraq is anchored off the Zahrani power plant near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon (Saida) on September 18, 2021
A tanker carrying fuel oil from Iraq is anchored off the Zahrani power plant near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon (Saida) on September 18, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File STR
A tanker carrying fuel oil from Iraq is anchored off the Zahrani power plant near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon (Saida) on September 18, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File STR

Iraq has agreed to renew a one-year deal to provide Lebanon with fuel for its power plants in exchange for in-kind services, Lebanon’s Prime Minister said in a statement Thursday.

Iraq signed an agreement in July 2021 to give cash-strapped Lebanon one million tonnes of fuel oil to help keep the lights on as the country grapples with power cuts up to 23 hours a day during an unprecedented economic crisis.

“The Iraqi government, headed by Mr Mustafa al-Kadhemi, approved in a meeting today… to extend the supply of fuel to Lebanon… for a period of one year, under the same conditions as before,” Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said in a statement.

For the past year, Lebanon’s power plants have depended on the deal with Iraq to produce one to two hours of electricity per day.

Residents in the poverty-stricken country largely rely on expensive private generators for power the rest of the time.

The Iraqi oil cannot be used directly by Lebanon’s power stations, so Beirut will continue to buy compatible fuel from other providers which will receive the Iraqi oil in exchange.

At the time of signing, last year’s deal was worth $300-$400 million, Raymond Ghajar, the Energy minister at the time had said.

As fuel prices shot up, the deal is now worth an estimated $570 million, Lebanon’s Energy Minister Walid Fayad told AFP last month.

An Iraqi ministerial delegation is expected to visit Beirut shortly to agree on the in-kind services that Baghdad wants in return for the fuel, Fayad said.

Iraq is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but suffers from its own electricity shortages.

Lebanon is battling one of the planet’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, and the state-run electricity company faces dire cash shortages.

In this article:Electricity, Energy, Fuel, Iraq, Lebanon
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Economists often see the performance of Singapore's open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity Economists often see the performance of Singapore's open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity

Business

Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast on strong global headwinds

Singapore on Thursday narrowed its economic growth forecast this year after the economy contracted in the second quarter.

16 hours ago
Instagram Instagram

Social Media

These are the social media platforms we most want a detox from

The majority want to delete their Instagram account ahead of any other. 

17 hours ago
The A-68 iceberg was one of the largest ever observed The A-68 iceberg was one of the largest ever observed

Tech & Science

World’s biggest ice sheet could cause massive sea rise without action: study

The world's biggest ice sheet could cause "several metres" of sea-level rise over centuries.

19 hours ago
DXY's article was part of a wave of reports that caused shares in Lianhua Qingwen's producer -- one of China's largest traditional medicine companies -- to plunge DXY's article was part of a wave of reports that caused shares in Lianhua Qingwen's producer -- one of China's largest traditional medicine companies -- to plunge

Tech & Science

Chinese medical portal censored after doubting herbal ‘Covid remedy’

A popular Chinese medical information site has been censored by authorities for "violation of relevant laws and regulations."

14 hours ago