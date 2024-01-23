Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Iraq no-frills carrier says no grounds for US sanctions

AFP

Published

Fly Baghdad has condemned Washington's imposition of sanctions, saying the US Treasury provided no proof of its allegation the airline had assisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Fly Baghdad has condemned Washington's imposition of sanctions, saying the US Treasury provided no proof of its allegation the airline had assisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE
Fly Baghdad has condemned Washington's imposition of sanctions, saying the US Treasury provided no proof of its allegation the airline had assisted Iran's Revolutionary Guards - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE

Iraqi no-frills carrier Fly Baghdad has condemned Washington’s imposition of sanctions, saying the US Treasury provided no proof of its allegation the airline had assisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

In a statement on Monday, the US slapped sanctions on Fly Baghdad and its CEO, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan al-Shabbani, accusing them of “providing assistance to the Quds Force”, the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards, “by delivering material and personnel throughout the region” including weapons.

The company responded to US sanctions on Monday evening in a statement, saying the US decision was “based on misleading and unreal information that cannot stand up to the law”.

Fly Baghdad demanded the US Treasury provide evidence that could “convict the company or its management”.

Namir al-Qaissi, Fly Baghdad’s director of aviation security, called the American sanctions a “great injustice”.

“Dialogue and discussions continue between the CEO of Fly Baghdad and the Civil Aviation Authority, the transport ministry and the prime minister’s office in order to resolve the issue”, he told AFP on Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier, which offers flights to Aleppo, Beirut, Damascus, Dubai, Istanbul, Mumbai and Tehran, said its services were “continuing as usual and have not been suspended”.

Qaissi said however that immediately after Washington’s announcement on Monday, “two flights were delayed”, advising travellers to “contact customer service before going to the airport”.

However videos circulating on social media, which AFP could not independently verify, purported to show passengers at Baghdad airport venting their frustration over a flight cancellation.

Under US sanctions, property in the United States of individuals designated by the Treasury are blocked and must be reported. Financial institutions and others are restricted in their transactions with sanctioned entities.

On Monday, the Treasury also announced that it had imposed new sanctions against “three leaders and supporters” of Kataeb Hezbollah, a pro-Iran armed group in Iraq.

It accused Kataeb Hezbollah of having “used Fly Baghdad flights on multiple occasions to transport bags of US currency and US-made weapons… from Iraq to Lebanon”.

It also accused Fly Baghdad of having transferred “hundreds of Iraqi fighters” affiliated with pro-Iran groups “in support of the Iranian proxies’ attacks on Israel”.

Qaissi said, “can we ignore all the laws to this extent to put weapons on our planes?” 

“In any country, how can a plane with weapons land and take off without the state knowing?”

The US sanctions come after a spate of attacks on US troops in Iraq and neighbouring Syria since an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 by Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas sparked war with Israel in Gaza.

Since mid-October, more than 140 attacks have targeted US and other foreign troops in Iraq and Syria, most of them claimed by pro-Iran armed groups.

In this article:Aviation, Iraq, Sanction, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Democratizing data and driving innovation: Peggy Tsai’s journey

With over 20 years of experience, Peggy Tsai has established herself as an industry-leading expert on leveraging the power of data to transform business

19 hours ago
Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on December 3, 2023 Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on December 3, 2023

World

Half a million Afghans return from Pakistan: IOM

Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the border in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on December 3, 2023 - Copyright AFP More than...

22 hours ago
A rafia dress in flamingo pink was among the highlights at Ayissi's show A rafia dress in flamingo pink was among the highlights at Ayissi's show

Business

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

A rafia dress in flamingo pink was among the highlights at Ayissi's show - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. FallonImane Ayissi is on a mission...

20 hours ago
This photo taken on September 13, 2019 shows a general view of the city of Aksu, China, some 140 kilometres from the epicentre of an earthquake that struck the China-Kyrgyzstan border on January 23, 2023 This photo taken on September 13, 2019 shows a general view of the city of Aksu, China, some 140 kilometres from the epicentre of an earthquake that struck the China-Kyrgyzstan border on January 23, 2023

World

Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

This photo taken on September 13, 2019 shows a general view of the city of Aksu, China, some 140 kilometres from the epicentre of...

16 hours ago