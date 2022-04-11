Invest in the future: Buy DeFi coins with Uniswap (UNI), Terra (LUNA) and Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Logarithmic and Securipop.

The concept of Digital Finance emerged as an alternative to real-world currencies, third-party intermediaries and vulnerable economies. But as more people begin to transition to crypto trading and place their trust in cryptocurrencies, the cryptosphere is under constant improvement. Here are three future-proof profitable coins to invest in this April 2022.

How Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Is Taking Over crypto

As most crypto enthusiasts would admit, the future of the crypto market lies with Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and most blockchains have also become aware of the phenomenon. Decentralised Finance is a term that describes the part of the digital finance market that pushes toward the building of innovative, internet-native financial systems through the power of blockchains, and aims to replace any central intermediaries and trust mechanisms.

There is an increasing number of investors that have to admit to preferring decentralised exchanges, the backbone of DeFi. This has contributed to the popularity of DeFi-focused coins.

Decentralised Coins Can Make You Rich, Securely

Uniswap (UNI)

Launched in 2018, Uniswap (UNI) is now one of the most trusted decentralised networks and a favourite of many investors. It asserted its position as a market-leading coin after demonstrating the capacity to successfully operate an Automated Market Maker (AMM) system.

The Uniswap network operates on an underlying protocol that is able to power the platform’s decentralised exchanges (DEXs). Not only does it offer the best-decentralised trading services, but Uniswap (UNI) also has all the desired Decentralised Finance (DeFi) features that investors are looking for.

Most notably, the network operates on a decentralised trading protocol that facilitates the automated trading of DeFi tokens.

It is built on the Ethereum blockchain which allows the Uniswap platform to benefit from the effectiveness of the ERC-20 token standard. However, there is a native token UNI, that allows for governance functions within the network. The Uniswap price today is $9,99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $165.8 Million.

Terra (LUNA)

Launched in 2019, Terra (LUNA) is one of the leading decentralised and open-source public blockchain protocols for algorithmic stable coins. Notably, the protocol is adored by many because it uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to deliver power to price-stable global payments systems.

More so, Terra also creates stablecoins that consistently track the price of any fiat currency. But the ecosystem provides investors with endless DeFi opportunities to generate gains and accounts for a total of more than 100 natively built projects. This includes non-fungible token (NFT) collections, decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms and Web 3.0 applications.

The protocol features a native token, LUNA. Terra has a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $27 billion which makes it the world’s second-largest platform, after the crypto giant Ethereum. LUNA’s price value experienced an incredible rise just last year, as it started to trade at $0.66 and completed the year at $89. The Terra price today is $98,24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 Billion. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #9 and has a live market cap of $34.8 Billion, with a circulating supply of 354.8 Million LUNA coins.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Most recently, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has entered the cryptosphere with the most promising and revolutionary DeFi features. The network has plans to become the next-generation Decentralised Finance and Swapping Protocol. As such, it bills itself as a safe, non-custodial, and cross-chain ecosystem that allows dynamic fundraising opportunities on plenty of other blockchains. Such as Binance, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon and Tezos.

Logarithmic Finance has come to introduce novel DeFi instruments and is striving to make improvements in the crypto market; for instance, smooth interoperability is one of their main goals. More so, its interface and Web 3.0 technology infrastructure allow for an effortless capital raise.

It has begun an amazing presale as in less than a week, the LOG Token price rose in value by 23%. Had you placed a $1000 investment, it would now be worth +200$ more. But you have not missed your change as the presale is still going strong and there is still plenty of time to invest.

Additionally, LOG has the potential to use BoostX, as the launchpad technology was created to assist new cryptocurrencies during their launch and presale stage.

Nevertheless, plenty of other blockchains have become aware of investors’ concerns with sharing data and personal information with third parties. Securipop (SECR), for instance, is another token that focuses on delivering a trustworthy and provider-less communication layer as it is a blockchain-based crypto invested in the creation of decentralised communication platforms.

