Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Inter CEO Marotta takes over as club president

AFP

Published

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been decisive in the Italian club's return to football's top table
Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been decisive in the Italian club's return to football's top table - Copyright AFP Marco BERTORELLO
Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been decisive in the Italian club's return to football's top table - Copyright AFP Marco BERTORELLO

Inter Milan’s sporting CEO Giuseppe Marotta will take over as the Serie A champions’ new president on Tuesday after being put forward by the Italian club’s new US owners Oaktree.

Marotta, considered the architect of Inter’s recent return to football’s top table, will replace outgoing president Steven Zhang following a shareholders’ meeting in Milan later Tuesday, in which a new board will also be appointed.

Oaktree took control of Inter last month, days after the club were officially crowned kings of Italy for a 20th time, when previous owners Suning failed to repay a three-year loan which matured at 395 million euros ($428 million).

“I would like to thank Oaktree for the trust they have shown in giving me this opportunity to work alongside them and the Board,” said Marotta in a statement.

“This appointment is an acknowledgement of the fantastic work of the many people who have run the Club over the last three years.”

Marotta joined Inter in 2018 as head of football operations under Suning and Zhang.

Since then, Inter have won two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups, three Italian Super Cups and reached the final of both the Champions League and Europa League.

The 67-year-old was previously CEO at Juventus for a trophy-laden eight years.

In this article:fbl, InterMilan, ita, Oaktree, seriea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Carson Boatman Carson Boatman

Entertainment

Review: Carson Boatman of ‘Days of Our Lives’ performs his first-ever solo acoustic concert

On Sunday, June 2nd, actor and musician Carson Boatman ("Days of Our Lives") performed an acoustic concert in Montreal, Canada.

16 hours ago
Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City

Business

Sheinbaum victory: a win for Mexican women?

The new leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, has talked about the desire of women to "live without fear."

20 hours ago
Hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed to have accessed the accounts of 560 million Ticketmaster customers Hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed to have accessed the accounts of 560 million Ticketmaster customers

Tech & Science

Show cancelled: Risks aplenty from Ticketmaster data breach

ShinyHunters are well versed in the art of data breaches.

7 hours ago
Laptop in a meeting room. Laptop in a meeting room.

Business

Laptop to desktop: Technology workers are drifting back to work

One reason why people in the technology sector are keen to return to the office might relate to concerns with artificial intelligence.

12 hours ago