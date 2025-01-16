Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

AFP

Published

The report, providing a view of the homeowners insurance market, comes as a climate-related crisis unfolds in Los Angeles
The report, providing a view of the homeowners insurance market, comes as a climate-related crisis unfolds in Los Angeles - Copyright AFP JOSH EDELSON
The report, providing a view of the homeowners insurance market, comes as a climate-related crisis unfolds in Los Angeles - Copyright AFP JOSH EDELSON

Homeowners in areas of the United States with the highest climate-related risks saw declining access to insurance, a Treasury Department report released Thursday said.

Average insurance non-renewal rates were about 80 percent higher for consumers in high-climate-risk areas than for those in the lowest-risk ones, the report found. 

It showed that “homeowners insurance is becoming more costly and harder to procure for millions of Americans as the costs of climate-related events pose growing challenges,” the department said.

The report, providing a view of the homeowners insurance market, comes as a climate-related crisis unfolds in Los Angeles, and with millions across the country rebuilding from the effects of hurricanes and other disasters last year.

Los Angeles has been battling deadly wildfires that have killed at least 24, destroyed thousands of buildings, and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

The “analysis comes at a time of devastating tragedy, loss of life, and destruction from the wildfires in the Los Angeles area,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

“While it’s far from clear what the exact financial costs of this disaster will be, it is a stark reminder of the impacts of the growing magnitude of natural disasters on the US economy,” she added.

The report, released by the Treasury Department’s Federal Insurance Office, is based on data covering more than 330 insurers on over 246 million homeowners insurance policies, running from 2018 to 2022.

Homeowners living in communities hit by “substantial weather events are paying far more than those elsewhere,” the Treasury said.

Across the country, homeowners insurance costs have been rising — with average premiums per policy growing 8.7 percent faster than the rate of inflation in the 2018-2022 period.

“Data and analysis, like those in this report, are critical for helping policymakers understand how substantial climate-related property losses are being spread across homeowners, insurers, and governments,” said Under Secretary of Domestic Finance Nellie Liang.

In this article:Climate, Insurance, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Revealed: 5 keys to success for manufacturers in 2025

Every manufacturer is different and relies on different areas and aspects of their business to set themselves apart from the competition.

21 hours ago
Many observers argue X has shifted rightwards since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover Many observers argue X has shifted rightwards since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover

Social Media

French researchers aim to ease X refugees’ path with ‘HelloQuitX’

French researchers have developed an application to help users migrate their whole online community from Elon Musk's X to rival social platforms.

8 hours ago
TikTok and several other prominent Chinese apps face complaints they don't respect EU data protection rules TikTok and several other prominent Chinese apps face complaints they don't respect EU data protection rules

Social Media

Chinese apps including TikTok hit by privacy complaints in Europe

Online privacy campaigners said they had filed complaints in several European countries against six Chinese companies including TikTok.

8 hours ago
Nintendo has been tight-lipped about a launch date for its new gaming console amid heavy speculation its release could be imminent Nintendo has been tight-lipped about a launch date for its new gaming console amid heavy speculation its release could be imminent

Business

Nintendo rumour mill in overdrive over new Switch

Nintendo has been tight-lipped about a launch date for its new gaming console amid heavy speculation its release could be imminent - Copyright AFP...

20 hours ago