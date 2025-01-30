Inside Phoenix personal injury attorney Matt Boatman’s crusade to bring compassion back to law

Photo courtesy of Matt Boatman

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In the legal field, it has proven all too easy to forget the human element involved in each and every case. For attorneys and judges alike, this is an extremely busy industry. They must keep moving, perpetually propelling forward and onto the next case. However, losing sight of the fact that the machinery driving their industry is ultimately composed of individual lives is a grave mistake. Fortunately, Phoenix personal injury attorney Matt Boatman is working tirelessly to bring the human element to the foreground of the legal field once again.

Inspiration and purpose

Matt Boatman’s career in personal injury law is driven by the philosophy of “lawyering with a purpose.” Having played a pivotal role in a multitude of high-profile cases, he is committed to fostering community improvement and driving meaningful change.

What sets Matt Boatman apart

Early in his career, Matt worked on the legal team representing the widows of the tragic deaths of the Yarnell Hill, Arizona, Hotshot Firefighters, contributing to significant outcomes in these complex cases. This experience as an advocate for surviving family members helped solidify his practice mantra.

“When I take someone’s case, I personally handle their file,” said Boatman. “Many clients have become lifelong friends because of the level of involvement I contribute to their case and life.”

He has also been involved in handling intricate medical malpractice claims and high-stakes product liability cases, each achieving multi-million-dollar settlements. He also worked closely with lead counsel on multi-district litigation against C.R. Bard and Cook, addressing defective vena cava filters in groundbreaking product liability actions.

Challenges and resilience

With over a decade of experience, Boatman has faced countless challenges, each unique to the case at hand. Through it all, his guiding principle has remained to take what he refers to as ‘square turns.’ In other words, rather than taking the shortcut and rounding a turn, Boatman likes to ensure he has done every single bit of due diligence in his work. This approach involves a meticulous work ethic that enables him to overcome unexpected obstacles with confidence and precision.

Career highlights

From securing millions in settlements and trial verdicts for severely injured clients to achieving justice for those wronged, Boatman continuously finds that the greatest reward is the lives he’s helped restore. As he puts it, “My genuine compassion for my clients is what separates me.”

In 2024 alone, Boatman and the Gallagher & Kennedy Injury Law team recovered over $49 million for clients injured by medical malpractice or negligence, motor vehicle crashes, and defective products.

Vision for the future

In the coming years, Boatman strives to expand his firm’s reach throughout the region while maintaining the personalized attention he steadfastly believes his clients deserve. His aspirations include building and maintaining a brand synonymous with excellence, integrity, and compassion and remaining a trusted name in personal injury advocacy.

Beyond legal work, attorney Boatman aims to lead community initiatives, including educational workshops, safety programs, and partnerships that benefit local communities. His ultimate goal is to continue to practice law well into the later stages of my life. “I could also see myself helping the community in other ways, perhaps serving in public office in some capacity.”