Inside Omega Power: The father-son duo closing the gap in the domestic battery market

Photo courtesy of Omega Power

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own

The story of Omega Power is a compelling journey led by the leadership of Samuel R. Hashim and his son, Forbes-recognized inventor Dr. Daniel P. Hashim. This story isn’t just about the genesis of a promising company; it’s also about a father-son partnership.

With over 30 years of experience steering non-profit and private enterprises, Samuel has laid the business foundation for Omega Power Batteries Corp., backing his son’s vision to take battery power into the final stages of its energy limits for gigafactories across America.

Daniel’s passion for science and technology is not a mere coincidence; it was sparked at a young age, fueled by his father, Samuel, an educator and businessman who took deliberate steps to foster an environment for intellectual curiosity. Samuel’s influence extended beyond the home; he founded a private school on Long Island, NY, where Daniel and other students had a unique opportunity to learn directly from top engineers at Raytheon, programmers at Computer Associates, and professors from prestigious NY universities. This environment laid the foundation for Daniel’s future in STEM and a career full of research endeavors and scientific development.

Captivated by the pages of Scientific American magazine and intrigued by his father’s pursuit of investment in high-tech companies, Daniel envisioned a future where he would not only partake in the world of science but also leave a mark. At the age of twelve, Daniel expressed his determination to be featured as an inventor and entrepreneur in Forbes magazine, a proclamation that would later become a reality.

Daniel’s journey towards scientific excellence accelerated significantly starting in the Fall of 2005 as an undergraduate at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY), where he gained valuable mentorship under renowned nanotechnology expert Professor Pulickel M. Ajayan. With a focus on carbon-based nanomaterials, Daniel’s research flourished. He spent a couple of summers in Mexico, where he quickly became bi-lingual and had exclusive access to one of his professor’s labs in the city of San Luis Potosí where he learned the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process for synthesizing carbon nanotubes (CNTs).

Driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation, Daniel secured funding support from the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program. He then advanced to graduate school in the Fall of 2009 to continue his research projects under Professor Ajayan, who had then joined the faculty staff of Rice University (Houston, TX). It was there his research led to the invention of the patented 3-D CNT “NanoSponge™” material. This achievement earned Daniel recognition on the prestigious Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 list for Science & Healthcare the same year he received his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Nanoengineering in 2014, fulfilling his childhood dream, solidifying his reputation, and positioning himself as a rising star in the scientific community.

Daniel and his NanoSponge™ technology garnered widespread attention after a Rice University press release video and local Fox News coverage highlighted its notable oil absorption capabilities and environmental cleanup potential. This led to initial funding from Royal Dutch Shell Oil’s GameChanger Program in 2014, exploring applications within the oil and gas industry, including solutions for catastrophic oil spills like the 2010 BP Gulf of Mexico crisis.

Understanding the vast potential of his invention, Daniel, in 2016, sought his father’s partnership with a proposition. He explained that while NanoSponge™ initially held promise for oil and gas (O&G) applications, its true potential resided in battery technology. Daniel emphasized NanoSponge’s unique combination of material properties, making it an ideal electrode capable of advancing the battery landscape. Over the past eight years, this father-and-son team has skillfully navigated business and fundraising challenges, overcoming R&D hurdles and making pivots when appropriate to reach a customer-ready stage.

In today’s world, battery safety has become paramount. Fires and explosions caused by conventional lithium-ion batteries pose a significant threat to individuals and infrastructure. Samuel and Daniel saw an opportunity to fill the gap in the market by targeting the booming American-based drone, e-mobility and consumer electronics markets – sectors outside of EVs still very reliant on lower quality and potentially dangerous batteries imported from China looking to transition to a “Made in America” cell supplier to avoid tariff and supply chain risks.

Omega Power Batteries has secured pre-production orders of up to 500 MWh/year through Soteria Battery Innovation Group, a consortium of over 120 companies seeking safe battery technologies, including industry leaders like Lenovo and Motorola.

In addition, Omega Power has entered into a Master Supply Agreement with Ryvid Inc, an e-motorcycle company based in Los Angeles to provide their products with fireproof batteries and integrate their next-gen, graphite-free “NanoSponge™” electrodes into their vehicles for a 50% increase in energy density.

Today, Omega Power Batteries Corp. is seeking $500k in prototype funding to build out fireproof battery cells for their consumer electronic customers that will launch a $25M Series A funding round led by a NYC broker dealer to establish a 250 MWh capacity Li-ion battery cell manufacturing facility prioritizing safety using their licensed and patented aluminum collector and their proprietary non-flammable electrolyte to supply the highly profitable and high in demand, yet underserved market segments outside of EVs looking to transition to a “Made in America” cell supplier to avoid tariff and supply chain risks.