Inside CIO Peer Forum 2025: The rise of the makers transforming tech leadership

The CIO Association of Canada is set to host its annual CIO Peer Forum in Ottawa, Ontario, from May 28–29, 2025. This year’s theme, The Rise of the Makers: Orchestrating Value at Scale, reflects a generational shift in the role of CIOs.

As technology democratizes and digital literacy surges, CIOs are moving from solution providers to orchestrators of enterprise-wide innovation and value creation.

The event will bring together chief information officers (CIOs), chief information security officers (CISOs), and other senior IT leaders for two days of discussions, keynotes, and networking. Topics will center on AI-driven transformation, cybersecurity, and talent management — critical areas as organizations navigate this shift.

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud technologies are driving the expanding role of CIOs.

A 2024 Foundry survey revealed that 88% of CIOs report their role is becoming more digital and innovation-focused, underscoring how deeply technology leadership is now embedded in organizational decision-making. Low-code and AI-enabled tools accelerate this transformation, enabling teams beyond IT to build and deploy their solutions.

This shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

To succeed, CIOs must equip themselves with the right leadership strategies and technological insights to drive influence across the enterprise.

A focus on collaboration and real-world strategies

The CIO Peer Forum is designed as a space for leaders to exchange insights and learn directly from peers facing similar challenges.

“The power of this event comes from bringing together our members to share their stories firsthand,” says Shaun Guthrie, President of the CIO Association of Canada. “Their real-world insights offer practical strategies to drive business growth, embrace AI-driven innovation, and strengthen cybersecurity.”

Discussions will focus on three key themes shaping the future of technology leadership:

Leadership in a technology-driven landscape – Developing adaptable teams, fostering collaboration across departments, and creating a culture of continuous learning.

– Developing adaptable teams, fostering collaboration across departments, and creating a culture of continuous learning. AI-driven business innovation – Practical approaches to integrating AI into decision-making, workflow automation, and customer experience strategies.

– Practical approaches to integrating AI into decision-making, workflow automation, and customer experience strategies. Cybersecurity as a strategic business enabler – Strengthening digital resilience while ensuring compliance and building customer trust.

Notable speakers include Amber Mac, a tech entrepreneur and author delivering the opening keynote, along with Michael Tremblay from Calian Group, and Major-General Dave Yarker of the Department of National Defence.

The CIO Peer Forum has become a key event for Canada’s IT leadership community, offering a mix of strategic discussions and practical takeaways. It is also an opportunity for CIOs and IT executives to build connections and gain insights from those shaping the next era of enterprise technology.

With a program designed to address leadership strategies, technological innovation, and cybersecurity challenges, the 2025 CIO Peer Forum will offer IT leaders not only a window into the future of their profession but the tools to help shape it.

Early bird pricing is available until January 31, 2025, offering a $200 discount for those who register in advance.

The event is open to CIOCAN members as well as qualified non-member guests, providing an opportunity for a broad range of IT leaders to participate in the discussions shaping the future of the profession. More details and registration information can be found at ciocan.ca/cio-peer-forum.

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.

