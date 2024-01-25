Innovative marketing strategies: How Graber Realty Group is redefining property sales

Photo courtesy of Shane Graber

In the cutthroat real estate world, standing out from the crowd isn’t just an option — it’s a necessity. Characterized by its fierce competition and ever-changing trends, the industry demands innovation that can make or break a company’s success.

The necessity for differentiation becomes even more crucial when one considers the real estate industry’s challenges. From fluctuating markets to customer expectations, these potential setbacks require a strategic approach that moves beyond traditional methods and ushers in fresh perspectives and innovative practices that aim to redefine the game’s rules.

At the heart of a very distinct innovation wave is Shane Graber, the driving force behind the Miami-based Graber Realty Group. With a background in brand management and marketing for high-profile spirits, including a seven-year tenure at Bacardi North America, he brings a wealth of experience crafting compelling narratives and images.

While serving as a marketing executive at Bacardi, Graber joined many global, strategic teams where he gained indispensable insights into the worldwide consumer market, purchase trends, customer attraction, and shoppers’ cultural sensitivities. The knowledge he gained at these events proved invaluable in shaping the vision of his real estate firm, established in 2019.

“I’ve always had a passion for real estate, particularly buy-and-hold investment properties, so it seemed like a natural progression to start my venture after no longer working for Bacardi,” he says.

Graber’s marketing skills have positioned Graber Realty Group as one of Miami’s most trusted real estate firms. Interestingly, he insists that the product sold is merely one part of the operation and that the foundation lies in excellent marketing — an area frequently overlooked in the industry. He differentiates between a product or property’s intrinsic and extrinsic aspects, believing this to be critical.

“The intrinsic aspect refers to the concrete facts — for example, a three-bedroom home with two baths in a specific location,” Graber explains. “On the other hand, the extrinsic aspects encompass the emotional and lifestyle elements, where we bring the property to life in the eyes of a buyer through its romantic appeal.”

Indeed, much like the anticipation and meticulous preparation that goes into launching a movie, Graber Realty Group approaches each sale with a similar zeal and attention to detail. Their comprehensive process leaves no stone unturned in preparing a property for its debut.

From addressing necessary repairs such as painting and landscaping to ensuring every aspect, from flooring to roofing, is in prime condition, the team goes above and beyond to present each listing at its absolute best.

Moreover, Graber reveals that professional staging is critical, transforming each property into a dream location for potential buyers. Reflecting on this unique marketing approach, Graber says that his company has a special team that handles this stage with precision.

“We have specialized content creators, photographers, and videographers to showcase the property to its fullest potential,” he says. “We strategically select a specific day of the week to capture the most attention and views.”

Moreover, Graber highlights that fair pricing is imperative for a company’s success. The old practice of overpricing to leave room for negotiation, he believes, is outdated, and despite many realtors still doing it, he asserts it goes against the seller’s best interest.

“Overpricing a property by just 10% of its actual value can result in 50% less interest, meaning 50% fewer online viewers and showings. That’s a massive diminishing return,” he states. “My team and I aim to present properly and strategically price properties to generate the most interest from the outset.”

This approach makes the property more likely to be bid up or sold for more than the asking price, even in today’s market. Graber says, “Buyers are here, but they’re not rewarding overpriced, unprepared properties. They reward sellers who have done the work and positioned their properties correctly.”

Graber’s vision for the future of Graber Realty Group is as dynamic and innovative as his approach to real estate marketing. He recognizes that the only constant in the real estate industry is change, so he plans to keep adapting to market trends and customer expectations.

He’s also keenly aware of the importance of maintaining a competitive edge, and, to this end, he plans to further invest in his team, equipping them with the tools and training they need to excel in their roles.

He says, “Our journey has just begun, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”