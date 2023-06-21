Inflation holds firm: Is the UK heading for a recession?

The recent surge in oil prices has stoked further fears about inflation, weighing on market sentiment - Copyright AFP/File LOIC VENANCE

UK inflation figures released on June 21, 2023, do not present good news for the government and will worry many people. The data, as reported by The Guardian, shows that the Bank of England’s battle against inflation has stalled as consumer prices index (CPI) remained unchanged in May at 8.7 percent.

Looking at the situation for Digital Journal is Oliver Rust, head of product at independent inflation data-aggregator Truflation.

Rust says that the inflationary surprise could force the Bank of England to take a more hawkish stance, accelerating rate hikes to 50 base points at the next policy meeting (June 22nd).

With the announcement, Rust warns policymakers must be mindful of the pressure this would put on banks and mortgage holders.

Rust looks first at the current trend data, noting: “Today’s inflation release from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) surprised on the upside, undershooting market expectations of a drop to 8.4 percent by remaining unchanged since April at 8.7 percent. Worryingly, core inflation, which strips out volatile sectors like food and energy, has risen from 6.8 percent in April to 7.1 percent in May.”

As to the impact upon decision makers, Rust opines: “This will likely cause quite a stir among markets and policymakers. In particular, persistently high prices in air travel, recreational and cultural goods and services, and second-hand cars are proving to be a hard nut to crack, despite 12 consecutive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Prices in the health and communications sectors were also up on an annual basis.”

Not all is cause for pessimism says Rust: “There are a few glimmers of hope amid the gloom. Motor fuel prices fell by 13.1 percent on an annual basis, while annual inflation in the food sector declined by 0.7 percent, as major supermarket chains, such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons yielded to consumer pressure by trimming the cost of staples. However, food prices still rose 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, while falling energy prices are likely more of a seasonal phenomenon, which means a reversal could be on the cards once winter comes knocking.”

In terms of the global context, Rust extends his analysis: “On a monthly basis, inflation continued to surge by 0.7 percent between April and May, unchanged from the same period last year. This casts a heavy shadow of doubt over the government’s ambition to hit 5 percent inflation by year-end. Currently, UK headline inflation is set to come in at a steep 6.9 percent by the end of 2023, according to the OECD, outstripping most G20 nations, bar Argentina and Turkey. The labour market also remains as tight as a drum, with wage growth hitting 7.2 percent in the three months to the end of April year-on-year, while unemployment has taken a dive to 3.8 percent.”

So what is the appropriate strategy and what should policy makers do? According to Rust: “This leaves the Bank of England with its back against the wall as it fights to tame the inflation beast, and the latest figures could tip the scales towards a 0.5 percent increase at tomorrow’s meeting. In fact, the market is now expecting rates to reach 5.75 percent by December. While this may be overkill, a rise above 5% by the end of the year is now firmly on the table.”

Rust closes out, warning: “The tightrope policymakers now find themselves on will require a delicate balance, as they strive to avoid toppling the UK’s financial services into the abyss and setting the stage for a recession.”