Industry veteran spearheads cutting-edge scam reduction initiatives

“Nobody likes scammers. That’s been the case for millennia. But now, the problem is that these scams can be perpetrated at a massive scale thanks to digital technology. In response, entire teams must be dedicated to fighting against these issues,” declares Nikhil Purwaha, senior director of customer experience and trust at Upwork.

Purwaha’s statement comes at a perilous time for the tech industry, with major tech companies grappling with increasingly sophisticated scams and fraud attempts. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global losses from cybercrime are projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, so the stakes are high for platforms facilitating online transactions and interactions.

A career built on trust and safety

Nikhil Purwaha’s trajectory aligns with the tech industry’s struggles. From his early days at Amazon to his current leadership role at Upwork, Purwaha has positioned himself alongside many trust and safety initiatives.

“When I started at Amazon in 2014, we were just beginning to understand the scale of potential abuse in e-commerce,” Purwaha recalls. “Now, it’s a central concern for every major tech platform.”

During his tenure at Amazon, he led the buyer abuse prevention program and managed a team of several senior product and program managers. His efforts resulted in millions of financial savings for Amazon’s selling partners in 2021 alone.

At Upwork, Purwaha has elevated his work. “We’ve managed to reduce scam and spam exposure significantly since I joined,” he states. “That translates to a cleaner platform where interactions are enabled without any fear — clearly showing that trust directly affects customer satisfaction.”

This achievement is particularly important given the Federal Trade Commission’s report that Americans lost $8.8 billion to scams in 2022, a 30% increase from the previous year.

Global impact and expansion

Purwaha’s anti-fraud work has also seen significant traction. At Amazon, he led the expansion of the Transparency Product Suite to 10 new geographies, generating millions in revenue. This global-scale strategy is vital, as cybercrime is projected to cost the entire world trillions annually by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

“The challenges we face are inherently global,” he notes. “A scam that originates in one country can hit users worldwide within minutes due to the nature of modern technology. Our solutions must be equally borderless, and equally technological.”

Despite his focus on technological intervention, Purwaha also emphasizes the importance of the human element in building trust. “At the end of the day, we need to understand that we’re protecting innocent people from malicious actors. It’s not about money—we’re safeguarding relationships and livelihoods,” he says.

This philosophy is also present in Upwork’s customer experience strategies. Under Purwaha’s leadership, the company has integrated fraud prevention with broader customer experience initiatives, recognizing that trust is built through every user interaction with the platform.

A data-driven future

The challenges of maintaining trust and safety online evolve continuously, much like the digital world itself. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, 463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally—a staggering amount of information that presents both opportunities and risks for platforms like Upwork.

Despite such scale, the senior director remains optimistic. “With each challenge we overcome, we’re building a more resilient ecosystem,” he concludes. “That’s a mission that drives me every day.”