Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Indonesia maintains steady growth in first quarter thanks to exports

Indonesia’s economy maintained steady growth in the first quarter of 2022 despite global tensions.

Published

Indonesia's economy maintained steady growth in the first quarter of 2022 due to high prices of its commodities and an increase in public mobility
Indonesia's economy maintained steady growth in the first quarter of 2022 due to high prices of its commodities and an increase in public mobility - Copyright AFP JUNI KRISWANTO
Indonesia's economy maintained steady growth in the first quarter of 2022 due to high prices of its commodities and an increase in public mobility - Copyright AFP JUNI KRISWANTO

Indonesia’s economy maintained steady growth in the first quarter of 2022 despite global tensions, official data showed on Monday, as the nation reaped the benefits of soaring commodities prices and an easing of Covid restrictions.

Indonesia was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with its exports and tourism-reliant economy taking a massive hit in 2020 as GDP shrunk by 2.07 percent — its first recession since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

But Southeast Asia’s largest economy has picked up in recent months, and the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Monday reported an on-year expansion of 5.01 percent in January-March.

“The high economic growth for the first quarter of 2022 is caused by the recovery of public activities,” head of the bureau Margo Yuwono said during a press conference.

“Public mobility in the first quarter of 2022 has been really good.”

Exports showed an especially impressive growth of 16.22 percent in the first quarter of 2022 as prices for Indonesia’s palm oil, nickel and tin soared on the global market.

Moody’s Analytics said Indonesia’s first-quarter showing exceeded their forecast.

“The result indicates that Southeast Asia’s largest economy is on track to achieve the government’s full-year growth target of 4.5 percent to 5.3 percent,” it said in a note released Monday.

Indonesia in March had dropped quarantine requirements for all travellers with a negative PCR test.

It has also seen a tripling of foreign tourist arrivals between January to March this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

The country’s economy expanded 3.69 percent in 2021 as coronavirus cases started to decline and export prices for key commodities like palm oil, coal and nickel rose significantly.

But while Indonesia — the world’s top palm oil producer accounting for 35 percent of global trade — has reaped the benefits of the high prices in recent months, in April it suspended exports in the face of domestic shortages.

In this article:Economy, gdp, indicator, Indonesia
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

17 hours ago
Thousands of Yazidis were again forced to flee their homes this month, after fierce clashes between the army and local fighters in their Sinjar heartland Thousands of Yazidis were again forced to flee their homes this month, after fierce clashes between the army and local fighters in their Sinjar heartland

World

Yazidis displaced anew by north Iraq violence

Thousands of Yazidis were again forced to flee their homes this month, after fierce clashes between the army and local fighters in their Sinjar...

7 hours ago
An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem

World

More violence after Israel arrests Palestinian suspected axe murderers

An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem -...

6 hours ago
Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing residents fear they may soon find themselves in the grip of the same draconian measures that have trapped most of Shanghai's 25 million...

6 hours ago