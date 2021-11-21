Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales

Published

Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release
Amazon has reportedly spent several hundred million dollars to develop video games, without real success until it released "New World" - Copyright AFP/File Ronny Hartmann
Amazon has reportedly spent several hundred million dollars to develop video games, without real success until it released "New World" - Copyright AFP/File Ronny Hartmann

Indian police have charged executives from Amazon’s local arm over claims the US retail behemoth’s online portal was used to smuggle and sell marijuana.

Two men were arrested last week with 21 kilograms (46 pounds) of the drug in central Madhya Pradesh state and told officers they were using Amazon’s India platform to ship their goods elsewhere in the country.

They admitted to shipping their crop by falsely marketing it as stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, according to a police report seen by AFP on Sunday.

Executives from Amazon’s India unit had been included in the charges because of contradictions between evidence collected in the police investigation and responses received by the firm, the report said.

Neither police nor Amazon gave any indication of how many employees were facing charges.

Amazon said it was investigating the case and pledged full cooperation with police in a Sunday statement to AFP.

“We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India,” a company spokesperson said.

India is a key market for Amazon with local investments worth $6.5 billion in the country since its 2013 debut.

The drugs case is the latest legal headache for the online marketplace’s Indian arm, which is also facing an anti-trust probe along with Walmart subsidiary Flipkart. 

Both firms are being investigated by competition watchdogs over claims they gave preferential treatment to some sellers. 

Amazon also launched an internal probe after reports in September that one or more of its Indian employees had bribed government officials. 

In this article:Amazon, drug sales, Executives
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know

World

Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts – what we know

Peng Shuai is at the centre of growing concern after the tennis star alleged that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

22 hours ago

Business

General Motors may have found a solution to its semiconductor problem

General Motors aims to tackle the global semiconductor shortage with new designs built in North America, president Mark Reuss told an investor conference.

12 hours ago
US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

World

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

23 hours ago

Life

Senate confirms the first Native American to lead the National Park Service

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director.

20 hours ago