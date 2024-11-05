Connect with us

‘Incalculable’ bill awaits Spain after historic floods

AFP

Published

Work to clear debris and reconstruct obliterated infrastructure must be financed by the central and regional governments
Work to clear debris and reconstruct obliterated infrastructure must be financed by the central and regional governments - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
Valentin BONTEMPS

The destruction wreaked by Spain’s deadliest floods in a generation in one of the country’s economic motors will leave a huge bill for the state and the insurance sector.

Last week’s catastrophe that has killed more than 210 people nationwide gutted buildings, swept away cars, inundated fields, and wrecked transport and power infrastructure in the wealthy eastern Valencia region.

The European country now faces its “biggest disaster for a climate event”, said Mirenchu del Valle Schaan, president of the Spanish insurers’ federation UNESPA.

It is too early to estimate the total costs but they will undoubtedly be “extremely high”, Celedonio Villamayor, director of the CCS consortium responsible for paying out compensation after natural disasters, told public broadcaster TVE.

The head of the Valencia Chamber of Commerce, Jose Vicente Morata, told the same channel the final bill would be well north of 10 billion euros.

For comparison, the devastating July 2021 floods that claimed more than 200 lives in Germany, Belgium, France, Austria and the Netherlands cost almost $43 billion, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

The public finances of the Spanish state — already straining to bring its deficit down in line with EU spending rules — and the Valencia region will be stretched.

The regional government has proposed an aid package of 250 million euros ($272 million), tax breaks and compensation for businesses.

Clearing debris and reconstructing obliterated infrastructure will also be financed with the central government, which has estimated those works at 2.6 billion euros.

– ‘Incalculable consequences’ –

An estimated 4,500 businesses located on the ground floors of buildings submerged by mud and water were affected, according to the Valencia Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens of shopping centres and industrial estates home to small and medium-sized businesses were damaged and transport companies lost their lorries.

Among the smaller firms counting the cost was BassMotor, a cleaning equipment company in the Valencia region whose stock was devoured by the floods.

After clearing the mud, the firm is anxiously waiting for the government’s response, “which at the moment doesn’t seem to be moving forward much”, spokesman Diego Navarro Rodriguez told AFP.

If immediate help does not arrive, “there will be redundancies and closures”, warned Morata.

The flooding of fields dealt a heavy blow to agriculture in the Valencia region, one of Spain’s breadbaskets and a major citrus fruit exporter.

Regional agricultural trade union La Unio estimates 50,000 hectares (123,500 acres) of crops were affected.

Agroseguro, which manages Spanish agriculture insurance, believes the cost could rise to 150 million euros in the sector. Trade union Asaja described the losses as “catastrophic” with “incalculable consequences”.

Spanish insurers rely on a common fund managed by the CCS that shares the cost across the sector in the event of a natural disaster. 

The CCS therefore covers most of the compensation and insurers only directly pay out for peripheral damage in areas unaffected by the floods.

The system is “perfectly prepared to deal with this type of situation”, said UNESPA head del Valle Schaan.

Some 46,000 claims were submitted in just five days, said Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, who hopes for the first payouts this week.

