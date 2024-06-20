In the driver’s seat of crisis control: Dual-industry insights from risk management professional Jochen Schwenk

Image courtesy of Jochen Schwenk

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Jochen Schwenk, a risk management professional native to the European automotive industry, has spent the brunt of his career guiding significant players through turbulent times. As CEO of Crisis Control Solutions and Schwenk AG, he has been recognized for his unconventional strategies and international reach.

Advanced strategies in crisis management

The year 2024 has brought its share of challenges for the automotive sector, including disruptions in supply chains and unpredictable market demands. Schwenk’s specialization in crisis management has become increasingly important in tackling these challenges.

His methods, which utilize advanced data analytics and predictive modeling, have helped major companies like Volkswagen and Porsche wade through uncertain times. Schwenk’s work goes beyond traditional risk management, combining reactive and proactive approaches. He anticipates market trends and potential disruptions, ensuring that clients maintain operational continuity.

Leveraging dual-industry expertise

Schwenk’s crisis management skills were strengthened by his previous experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly his tenure as head of the German Indirect Procurement Organisation for Johnson & Johnson Medical. This role involved managing a large team and shifting purchasing processes from operational to strategic, emphasizing compliance and innovation.

The precision and strict compliance required in the pharmaceutical sector have been vital in his transition to the automotive industry, where he applies similar principles. “When people’s lives are at stake, you can’t afford errors. I took that with me after my time at Johnson & Johnson,” explains Schwenk.

Additionally, Schwenk’s membership in the Forbes Business Council provides him opportunities to exchange insights and collaborate with other professionals across multiple industries, contributing to the ongoing refinement of his solutions.

Pioneering adaptive solutions in auto risk management

In the precision-driven and efficiency-oriented automotive industry, Schwenk demonstrates a comprehensive grasp of the industry’s changing dynamics. He emphasizes the importance of adaptability, viewing it as essential for growth within the sector. “In risk management, you have to be ready for everything and anything. It’s a job that keeps you on your toes,” he states.

The relevance of Schwenk’s methods is highlighted by the automotive industry’s need to maintain production and supply chain continuity amidst various challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, led to a global downturn in automotive production, with the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) reporting that global vehicle production dropped by 16% in 2020 compared to 2019. This was one of the steepest declines in automotive production history, illustrating the extensive impact of the pandemic on the industry.

In another example, vertical supply chain disruptions hold the potential to affect all succeeding manufacturing further down the chain. One instance where Schwenk encountered such an issue was in the Czech Republic, where a manufacturer of production-critical cooling components faced severe supply issues, disrupting engine production. His direct involvement, alongside the manufacturing firm’s CEO, in overseeing materials sourcing and contractor management helped resolve the issue.

Schwenk’s approach involves systematically analyzing potential risks and developing strategic plans to mitigate these risks. This method effectively manages the complexities caused by geopolitical instabilities that impact supply chains. His proactive planning is crucial in addressing the disruptions and uncertainties in global supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navigating a new era in auto industry stability

Forecasts for 2030 indicate a significant expansion in the European risk management market. “The future of our industry depends on our ability to anticipate and adapt to emerging challenges,” Schwenk asserts.

Having seen the importance of correctly managing risks in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries, Schwenk and experts like him contribute to society in often underlooked ways. Schwenk himself stresses the need for greater attention to risk mitigation across the globe, especially regarding resilience in the face of global catastrophe.

With recent events, including global pandemics, multi-nation wars, and economic hyperinflation, the role of risk managers has become more vital than ever before. Through a combination of experience, the right tools, and sufficient foresight, these experts can help prevent the collapse of industries — if not entire economies.