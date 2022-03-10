Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

In reversal, Uniqlo suspends business in Russia

Casual wear giant Uniqlo will suspend operations in Russia, parent company Fast Retailing said Thursday.

Published

Uniqlo is temporarily suspending the operation of its stores in Russia
Uniqlo is temporarily suspending the operation of its stores in Russia - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
Uniqlo is temporarily suspending the operation of its stores in Russia - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

Casual wear giant Uniqlo will suspend operations in Russia, parent company Fast Retailing said Thursday, days after its president defended staying open in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Uniqlo has made everyday clothing available to the general public in Russia too, as part of our mission,” the Japanese firm said in a statement.

“However, we have recently faced a number of difficulties, including operational challenges and the worsening of the conflict situation.

“For this reason, we will temporarily suspend our operations.”

The announcement came after Fast Retailing president Tadashi Yanai on Monday said the conflict should not deprive people in Russia of clothing, defending an earlier decision to keep its stores in the country open even as rivals Zara and H&amp;M suspended operations.

“Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do,” he said, in comments that prompted calls for a boycott.

On Thursday, the firm said it condemned “all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals.”

It said its mission and responsibility was to provide basic, affordable clothing “to all, including those affected by conflict, natural disasters and other devastations,” and noted it had donated $10 million to UNHCR along with clothes for refugees.

In this article:Business, Fashion, Japan, Politics, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pentagon sees indications Russia is using ‘dumb bombs’ in Ukraine

The U.S. sees indications that Russia, in its invasion of Ukraine is using bombs with no guidance system.

16 hours ago
A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee six badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Big threat’: air defences take centre stage at Saudi arms show

Air defence systems have been front and centre at Saudi Arabia's first defence show as drone and missile attacks increase in the Gulf.

23 hours ago
President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian politicians, businessmen and oligarchs are commonly seen at the World Economic forum at Davos, a plush Swiss resort President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian politicians, businessmen and oligarchs are commonly seen at the World Economic forum at Davos, a plush Swiss resort

Business

Davos cold shoulders Russians over Ukraine war invasion

The World Economic Forum said Wednesday it was freezing all relations with Russian entities.

20 hours ago