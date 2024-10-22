Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

In Mozambique, cigars 100% made in Africa

AFP

Published

A large wrapper leaf made in Cameroon and recognisable by its delicate finish is torn in half before being rolled around the cigar, its last layer
A large wrapper leaf made in Cameroon and recognisable by its delicate finish is torn in half before being rolled around the cigar, its last layer - Copyright AFP/File Nic COURY
A large wrapper leaf made in Cameroon and recognisable by its delicate finish is torn in half before being rolled around the cigar, its last layer - Copyright AFP/File Nic COURY
Gersende RAMBOURG

In a small neon-lit factory in Maputo, a dozen workers are hand-rolling premium cigars intended for the global market, seemingly undisturbed by the pungent tobacco smell. 

Sitting at wooden benches, men and women stack tobacco leaves in one hand –- the components must be dry but soft, like the velvety texture of leather.

A large wrapper leaf made in Cameroon and recognisable by its delicate finish is torn in half before being rolled around the cigar, its last layer.

“Not many people know about African cigars” and that some are produced in Mozambique, said Eugenia Mauaie, with a proud smile. The 38-year-old has been working at Bongani Cigars since the company was founded eight years ago.  

The tobacco is mainly made in Mozambique, but for some products it comes from the Dominican Republic, a key producer for cigar aficionados. 

Anthony Padilla Perez, who runs the workshope, grew up in the Caribbean nation in a family of tobacco producers.

“Each leaf has a function: its burning quality, its strength and its smell,” said the 38-year-old, sporting a shaved head and trimmed goatee. 

Once the tobacco is rolled and a wrapper applied, a worker cuts each end of the cigar to the required size and places it in a mold for at least 24 hours to get the desired shape. 

The last step is finishing the tip, which is made round with small pieces of tobacco cut and stuck together with a drop of vegetable gum.

– Adventurous bet –

“There was a gap to fill here in Mozambique, where the climate and soil are great for quality tobacco production,” said Perez. 

An African cigar, “surprises consumers” he said, and “makes people curious” about the brand, which translates to “be grateful” in Zulu. 

The founder, Kamal Moukheiber, got the idea “probably one drunken night”, he joked, in a cafe ion Maputo where he was on a business visit.

“I was with some friends and I saw people smoking cigars. And I wondered: why are there no African cigars?”

“Often, raw materials are produced in Africa and shipped elsewhere to be repackaged and rebranded,” said Moukheiber, like coffee or chocolate, depriving the continent of much needed resources.

The 55-year-old Lebanese who used to work in finance in London and had “never produced anything”, launched the company after thorough research, to try something new.

His first Bongani cigars were sold in a shop in Mozambique in 2016. He now employs a dozen people and manufactures 10,000 to 12,000 cigars per month.

About a third of the cigars are shipped across Africa, with Mozambique and South Africa its largest markets, but they are also available online.

Another third is sold in the United States and the last third in Europe, where they are popular among black consumers, Moukheiber said.

Priced at 13 dollars a piece, each model has to be perfectly crafted, “otherwise you don’t have a business”, said the entrepreneur, who travels the world to market his brand in a competitive industry.

In this article:Lifestyle, Mozambique, Tobacco
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

6 steps to maintain a pest-free home

Pests can be a nuisance when they invade homes

14 hours ago
The ruptured dam unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud The ruptured dam unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud

Business

London trial probes 2015 Brazil mine disaster

The ruptured dam unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRYLucie LEQUIERA trial to determine whether Australian mining giant...

16 hours ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla cap a six-day visit to Australia with a community barbecue and a military jamboree aside Sydney's iconic Opera House Tuesday King Charles and Queen Camilla cap a six-day visit to Australia with a community barbecue and a military jamboree aside Sydney's iconic Opera House Tuesday

World

King Charles caps Australia trip with Opera House bash

King Charles and Queen Camilla cap a six-day visit to Australia with a community barbecue and a military jamboree aside Sydney's iconic Opera House...

18 hours ago
Bitcoin this week reached above $44,000 for the first time since April last year Bitcoin this week reached above $44,000 for the first time since April last year

Business

Q&A: 5 critical questions for crypto’s future in 2025

The availability of regulated instruments that can be used for hedging, leverage trading, and yield generation opens the door.

3 hours ago