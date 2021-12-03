Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

IMF says chief economist taking top leadership role

Published

IMF says chief economist taking top leadership role
The IMF for the first time will have women in the two top leadership positions when chief economists Gita Gopinath takes the No 2 role - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG
The IMF for the first time will have women in the two top leadership positions when chief economists Gita Gopinath takes the No 2 role - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

The IMF’s high-profile chief economist Gita Gopinath next month will become the number two official at the Washington-based crisis lender, the fund announced Thursday.

Gopinath will succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as first deputy managing director, serving under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva — the first time two women have held the top leadership roles.

Georgieva call Gopinath “the right person at the right time” to take the leadership role.

“Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita — universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists — has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point,” Georgieva said in the statement. 

“Indeed, her particular skill set — combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist — make her uniquely well qualified.”

Gopinath, who was appointed to her current role in October 2018, was due to return to her position at Harvard University in January but will now leave the university. She was born in India but also is a US citizen.

The economist, who leads the IMF team that produces the closely-watched quarterly World Economic Outlook, became a much more visible figure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She displayed “intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the Fund to navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives,” Georgieva said.

Gopinath said that “As the pandemic continues its grip on us, the work of the Fund has never been more critical and international cooperation never more important.”

In this article:economist, Imf, international monetary fund
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

A lake that was drained a century ago in British Columbia has filled again

The shallow lake, called the Level Place Lake in the native Sumas language, varied in size, depending on the seasons and amount of rainfall.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Five cybersecurity myths that need to be busted

You can’t ignore the possibility of malicious insiders or even staff accidents.

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: New all-living materials 3D bioinks — The future of regenerative medicine is here

The big deal about the all-living 3D printable bioinks is that the training wheels are now off.

15 hours ago
Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo

World

Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo

For nearly three decades the hulking structure has cast a long shadow over Pristina, serving as a potent symbol of the unresolved dispute.

20 hours ago